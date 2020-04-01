Hampstead Theatre screening past hits for free

Plays by Mike Bartlett and Howard Brenton are part of an on demand streaming series offering world class entertainment to audiences in isolation

Hampstead Theatre has re-released the live stream recordings of three former hits.

Mike Bartlett’s Wild, Beth Steel’s Wonderland and Howard Brenton’s Drawing the Line are available to watch for free via hampsteadtheatre.com.

The three productions will be made available, on demand, over three consecutive weeks as part of the theatre’s #HampsteadTheatre AtHome series.

First up is Bartlett’s Wild which is available until April 5 at 10pm.

The darkly comic play was inspired by American whistleblower Edward Snowdon who leaked classified US security information. It explores the bewildering, and life-changing consequences of challenging the status quo at a global level.

From Monday April 6 at 10am until Sunday April 12 at 10pm, Beth Steel’s Wonderland will be available to watch. This epic, witty take on the 1980s miner’s strike - written by the daughter of a Nottinghamshire miner - was directed by former Artistic director Edward Hall in 2014, and presents the full sweep of the turbulent events that transformed the country.

Then from Monday April 13 at 10am until Sunday April 19 at 10pm is Howard

Brenton’s 2013 play Drawing the Line which tells the story of the chaotic partitioning of India in 1947. Directed by the late great Howard Davies, the play features a large ensemble, and celebrates the strength of humanity.

Hampstead Theatre closed its doors on March 16 following Government advice.

The #HampsteadTheatre AtHome is a digital initiative designed to help audiences in isolation by offering world class entertainment in their home for free.

Artistic Director Roxana Silbert said: “I am delighted and grateful to be in a position to offer this new series from Hampstead’s digital archive.

“I hope these productions offer audiences entertainment, connection and nourishment in a time of uncertainty and isolation. These three plays all shine a light on turbulent points in our international history which, along with acknowledging the worst of human behaviour, celebrates the ingenuity, humour, compassion and resilience of the best.

Thank you to the many artists involved for allowing us to create this series so quickly.”

hampsteadtheatre.com

#HampsteadTheatre AtHome series is in partnership with The Guardian.