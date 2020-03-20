Shuttered venues screen past events and performances to ease isolation

JW3 and Hampstead Theatre have dipped into their archive of events and performances to offer entertainment for those stuck at home

Shuttered Hampstead venues are streaming past performances to help connect with those in isolation.

JW3 in Finchley Road has launched JW3TV featuring past events with actress Clare Bloom and inspirational entrepreneur Dame Steve Shirley.

And Hampstead Theatre is streaming its hit production of You&I starring Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams.

A portrayal of friendship youth and living life to the full, Lauren Gunderson’s play was a sell out at the Eton Avenue in 2018 and was specially filmed and edited for Instagram’s mobile video platform, IGTV during its run.

From March 23-29 at 10pm anyone with an Instagram account can watch it by following @hampstead-theatre. Williams plays housebound teenager Caroline confined to her room by illness with only Facebook for company until classmate Anthony (Zach Wyatt) bursts in wanting help with a school poetry project.

Hampstead closed its doors during on March 16 because of the coronovirus outbreak but is “looking at alternative ways of continuing to engage with its industry and audiences”.

Artistic Director Roxana Silbert, said: “Like everyone in the theatre community we are watching these unprecedented events unfold and wondering what we can do to help.

“We are an industry that seeks to bring people together and tell stories that resonate. I hope this particularly tender and funny story offers some much-needed entertainment and connection right now.”

Meanwhile Raymond Simonson JW3’s CEO wrote to centre users that they were uploading some of their archive of recorded content to enjoy at home and “busting a gut to turn as much of our forthcoming programme into an online programme, streaming daily content over the digital airways to keep everyone in self-isolation happy”

“The good news is that staying closed doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop doing what we do best. We’re just going to have to flex our creative muscles a bit further and get even more imaginative.

“We feel it is more important than ever to keep offering high quality Jewish arts, culture, learning and life to keep people engaged, inspired and entertained.”

Both urged supporters to make donations to help them through a difficult time.

Find links at jw3.org.uk or hampsteadtheatre.com