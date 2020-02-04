Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Hampstead Theatre announces 60th birthday season

PUBLISHED: 09:44 04 February 2020

Playwright and author of The Dumb Waiter Harold Pinter in 1962 Picture by Cecil Beaton, copywright The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's

Playwright and author of The Dumb Waiter Harold Pinter in 1962 Picture by Cecil Beaton, copywright The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's

Archant

Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter and Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play are among the Hampstead Theatre archive to be revived

Alfred Fagon playwright and author of Death of A Black ManAlfred Fagon playwright and author of Death of A Black Man

Classic plays which premiered at Hampstead Theatre will be revived as part of its 60th birthday season.

The programme, to celebrate the venue's "ambitious history as a new writing theatre," includes Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter which ran in January 1960, and Tennessee Williams' semi-autobiographical The Two Character play, which had its world premiere at Hampstead in 1967.

Both were originally directed by theatre founder James Roose-Evans who lives in Belsize Park.

After announcing the founding of "a repertory for Hampstead" on the front pages of the Ham&High he raised the money by signing up sponsors and rattling a tin outside The Everyman.The opening production took place in the Moreland Hall in Holly Bush Vale in September 1959.

Performed in chronological order, the four productions will be helmed by previous Hampstead Theatre directors including Alice Hamilton and Sam Yates.

You may also want to watch:

The remaining plays in the season are Alfred Fagon's snapshot of the King's Road in the 1970s The Death of a Black, directed by Dawn Walton, and Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prizewinning mother daughter two hander Night, Mother directed by current Hampstead artistic director Roxana Silbert.

She said: "Selecting only four plays from Hampstead Theatre's massive backlist of world premieres was a real challenge and it really hit home just what a powerhouse this modest theatre is. The range, diversity and singularity of the voices is extraordinary, as is how often they bring untold stories into the light. Hampstead has always supported established writers and launched new ones by creating a space for artists to experiment and be heard. May the next sixty years continue this wonderful tradition."

The season will run in parallel with new writing in Hampstead's studio space Downstairs.

Hampstead classics opens on March 19 with The Dumb Waiter, Pinter's dark two hander about hit-men awaiting their next target. The Two Character Play runs from 24 April which Williams openly declared: "My most beautiful play since Streetcar, the very heart of my life".

The Death of a Black Man will run from 28 May until 27 June. Boxing champion, welder, actor poet and playwright Fagon was one of the first British black writers to have his work produced in the UK. The Alfred Fagon Award was set up after his sudden death at the age of 49 to support British black playwrights.

Bookings for the season at hampsteadtheatre.com

Most Read

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘No one should be scared to speak up’: Hampstead school tackles mental health ‘stigma’ through peer-led classes

Sixth-form students from UCS Hampstead have taken on the role of teachers around mental health. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Laughing gas drug kit bought from Amazon delivered in two days

The nitrous oxide kit when it was delivered to the Ham&High office

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘No one should be scared to speak up’: Hampstead school tackles mental health ‘stigma’ through peer-led classes

Sixth-form students from UCS Hampstead have taken on the role of teachers around mental health. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Laughing gas drug kit bought from Amazon delivered in two days

The nitrous oxide kit when it was delivered to the Ham&High office

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

The Six Wives of Henry VIII at the King’s Head Theatre

Living Spit Theatre Company perform the Henry VIII and his six wives

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Business as usual for Hornsey Moravian Church’s homeless shelter just weeks after a fire

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Hornsey Moravian Church in Priory Road. Picture: LFB

Hampstead Theatre announces 60th birthday season

Playwright and author of The Dumb Waiter Harold Pinter in 1962 Picture by Cecil Beaton, copywright The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's

Spurs head coach Mourinho criticises VAR despite a win over strong Manchester City

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is booked for a challenge on Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Drive 24