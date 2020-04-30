Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
ENO to stage drive-through socially distanced opera at Ally Pally

PUBLISHED: 13:39 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 30 April 2020

Opera lovers will be able to enjoy performances of La Boheme and The Magic Flute from their cars in the grounds of the Muswell Hill landmark

English National Opera is to stage socially-distanced drive through performances in the grounds of Alexandra Palace.

‘Drive&Live’ will see audiences stay in the safety of their cars throughout the show at the Muswell Hill landmark.

ENO, which has rehearsal rooms in West Hampstead, plan a series of 90 minute performances of 12 different operas in the first three weeks of September.

The series includes a one-hour family-friendly adaptation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute and a shortened version of Puccini’s La Boheme - with singers and musicians spaced out in accordance with government guidelines.

The first performance will be free for NHS and frontline workers.

“Drive & Live will allow people to continue to social distance within the safety of their own vehicles whilst enjoying a super-sized live opera performance and the work of ENO’s award-winning forces,” revealed a spokeswoman.

More news on ENO’s autumn season will follow including plans to roll out ENO Drive & Live across the country.

Tickets go on sale in the coming weeks at eno.org.

Toff's in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen's Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Coronavirus tributes: Crouch End NHS receptionist Amanda Forde was 'an incredible and truly caring woman'

Amanda Forde. Picture: The Vale Practice

'Muswell Hill will never be the same': Tributes for Toff's owner George Georgiou - 'one of our own'

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff's owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

