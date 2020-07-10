Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Kiln and Jacksons Lane awarded emergency funds to stay afloat into autumn

PUBLISHED: 09:33 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 10 July 2020

The Kiln Theatre which is one of the theatres that has been wrapped by set designers as part of the Scene Change Missing Live Theatre campaign has been awarded an emergency Arts Council grant to help during closure

The Kiln Theatre which is one of the theatres that has been wrapped by set designers as part of the Scene Change Missing Live Theatre campaign has been awarded an emergency Arts Council grant to help during closure

www.elliekurttz.com

The Roundhouse and Clean Break Theatre Company were also handed Arts Council short term grants after demonstrating they needed urgent funding before the end of September

The Kiln, The Roundhouse and Jacksons Lane are among 77 London arts organisations to be awarded emergency Arts Council funding to stay afloat until the end of September.

The £12.8 million short-term fund was made available to help them survive closure during the coronovirus pandemic.

The Roundhouse Trust in Chalk Farm was awarded £525,000, Highgate’s Jacksons Lane £119,000, Clean Break a Kentish Town theatre company which trains and makes work about women in the criminal justice system was handed £40,000, and Marylebone’s Wigmore Hall £150,000.

You may also want to watch:

Kiln Theatre in Kilburn, which is currently wrapped in tape as part of a campaign to highlight the loss of live theatre, was awarded £280,000.

Arts Council England’s latest package of support comes from Government and National Lottery cash and all the organisations demonstrated they needed urgent funding before the end of September.

ACE said that those awarded funds: “are a key part of England’s cultural ecology, producing work for the public to enjoy, employing and commissioning thousands of people and supporting many small companies.”

Joyce Wilson, ACE’s London Area Director, said: “We know that the sector as a whole continues to face huge challenges as a result of Covid19. This investment will provide some financial relief but there is still much to do to sustain London’s position as a world cultural capital, and to ensure that our resources reach those individuals and communities hardest hit by the temporary closure of venues.”

A coalition of set and costume designers who formed #scenechange have wrapped UK theatres including Hampstead and the Kiln to “bring joy and colour to theatres and to celebrate these incredible buildings, and the key role they play within their communities.”

Kiln artistic director Indhu Rubasingham said: “Put simply the grant is a lifeline for us. Like everyone across the theatre industry, without the ability to create live performance, we have no source of income, leaving the organisation deeply vulnerable as we navigate this uncertain path back to staging work. This gives us the chance to breathe, to plan, to look at further ways to share our space and creativity with our many communities, as we begin to look at opening up our building again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Kiln and Jacksons Lane awarded emergency funds to stay afloat into autumn

The Kiln Theatre which is one of the theatres that has been wrapped by set designers as part of the Scene Change Missing Live Theatre campaign has been awarded an emergency Arts Council grant to help during closure

Mourinho: Everyone in the world knows it was a penalty

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and coach Giovanni Cerra (left) look on

North London police officer charged over membership of far-right hate group National Action and child pornography

Benjamin Hannam, 21, of north London, has been charged with five offences following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Premier League: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium

Maitland signs new two-year deal at Saracens

Saracens Sean Maitland after the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle.