Kiln and Jacksons Lane awarded emergency funds to stay afloat into autumn

The Kiln Theatre which is one of the theatres that has been wrapped by set designers as part of the Scene Change Missing Live Theatre campaign has been awarded an emergency Arts Council grant to help during closure www.elliekurttz.com

The Roundhouse and Clean Break Theatre Company were also handed Arts Council short term grants after demonstrating they needed urgent funding before the end of September

The Kiln, The Roundhouse and Jacksons Lane are among 77 London arts organisations to be awarded emergency Arts Council funding to stay afloat until the end of September.

The £12.8 million short-term fund was made available to help them survive closure during the coronovirus pandemic.

The Roundhouse Trust in Chalk Farm was awarded £525,000, Highgate’s Jacksons Lane £119,000, Clean Break a Kentish Town theatre company which trains and makes work about women in the criminal justice system was handed £40,000, and Marylebone’s Wigmore Hall £150,000.

Kiln Theatre in Kilburn, which is currently wrapped in tape as part of a campaign to highlight the loss of live theatre, was awarded £280,000.

Arts Council England’s latest package of support comes from Government and National Lottery cash and all the organisations demonstrated they needed urgent funding before the end of September.

ACE said that those awarded funds: “are a key part of England’s cultural ecology, producing work for the public to enjoy, employing and commissioning thousands of people and supporting many small companies.”

Joyce Wilson, ACE’s London Area Director, said: “We know that the sector as a whole continues to face huge challenges as a result of Covid19. This investment will provide some financial relief but there is still much to do to sustain London’s position as a world cultural capital, and to ensure that our resources reach those individuals and communities hardest hit by the temporary closure of venues.”

A coalition of set and costume designers who formed #scenechange have wrapped UK theatres including Hampstead and the Kiln to “bring joy and colour to theatres and to celebrate these incredible buildings, and the key role they play within their communities.”

Kiln artistic director Indhu Rubasingham said: “Put simply the grant is a lifeline for us. Like everyone across the theatre industry, without the ability to create live performance, we have no source of income, leaving the organisation deeply vulnerable as we navigate this uncertain path back to staging work. This gives us the chance to breathe, to plan, to look at further ways to share our space and creativity with our many communities, as we begin to look at opening up our building again.”