Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film shows circus artists from Norwich to Berlin balance on bridges and swing from walls

PUBLISHED: 12:37 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 21 September 2020

Romy Seibt performing from a wall in Berlin

Romy Seibt performing from a wall in Berlin

Archant

Closer is co-produced by Highgate contemporary circus venue Jacksons Lane and explores intimacy and community at a time of solitude and distancing

Jenni Lehtinen and Sasu PeistolaJenni Lehtinen and Sasu Peistola

Seven circus artists balance on bridges, sculptures, swings and a Berlin wall in the 10 minute film Closer.

The collaboration between three international circus companies was shot entirely outside in Berlin, Helsinki and Norwich and released by Highgate contemporary circus venue Jacksons Lane on its YouTube channel.

You may also want to watch:

Lost in Translation Circus, Agit-Cirk and Still Hungry were trying new methods of working during lockdown, while touring and performing were banned.

Annabel Carberry tightrope walking in NorwichAnnabel Carberry tightrope walking in Norwich

Through aerial, rope, straps and hand to hand acrobatics, they explore how intimacy and touch have drastically altered at a time of distancing and search for community in a time of solitude.

Produced in collaboration with Jackson’s Lane’s artistic director Adrian Berry, the project is part of its digital programme during closure.

He said: “We began this pretty much at the start of lockdown and it was the first creative ‘live’ initiative we produced. It was thrilling to work with three of my favourite circus companies. I found the whole project profoundly moving and it really helped the artists get back in their feet during an incredibly difficult time.”

Jacksons Lane remains closed until next year while it undergoes a multi-million pound refurbishment to improve the foyer, rehearsal spaces and disabled access. www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB4uy1s8MnQ

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Emotional cup tie with Tottenham excites Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson

Josh Coulson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Arsenal trio nominated for September Barclays FA Women’s Super League awards

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

19th-century memorial to pair of Hornsey servants discovered in Muswell Hill garden

Victoria Midwinter, who found the the 'Faithful Servants' memorial behind the shed in her Muswell Hill garden. Picture: Victoria Midwinter

Film shows circus artists from Norwich to Berlin balance on bridges and swing from walls

Romy Seibt performing from a wall in Berlin