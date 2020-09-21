Film shows circus artists from Norwich to Berlin balance on bridges and swing from walls

Romy Seibt performing from a wall in Berlin Archant

Closer is co-produced by Highgate contemporary circus venue Jacksons Lane and explores intimacy and community at a time of solitude and distancing

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenni Lehtinen and Sasu Peistola Jenni Lehtinen and Sasu Peistola

Seven circus artists balance on bridges, sculptures, swings and a Berlin wall in the 10 minute film Closer.

The collaboration between three international circus companies was shot entirely outside in Berlin, Helsinki and Norwich and released by Highgate contemporary circus venue Jacksons Lane on its YouTube channel.

You may also want to watch:

Lost in Translation Circus, Agit-Cirk and Still Hungry were trying new methods of working during lockdown, while touring and performing were banned.

Annabel Carberry tightrope walking in Norwich Annabel Carberry tightrope walking in Norwich

Through aerial, rope, straps and hand to hand acrobatics, they explore how intimacy and touch have drastically altered at a time of distancing and search for community in a time of solitude.

Produced in collaboration with Jackson’s Lane’s artistic director Adrian Berry, the project is part of its digital programme during closure.

He said: “We began this pretty much at the start of lockdown and it was the first creative ‘live’ initiative we produced. It was thrilling to work with three of my favourite circus companies. I found the whole project profoundly moving and it really helped the artists get back in their feet during an incredibly difficult time.”

Jacksons Lane remains closed until next year while it undergoes a multi-million pound refurbishment to improve the foyer, rehearsal spaces and disabled access. www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB4uy1s8MnQ