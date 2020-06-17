Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Jacksons Lane commissions wheelchair fitness tutorial by top circus performer

PUBLISHED: 13:10 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 17 June 2020

Archant

Cirque du Soleil acrobat and breakdancer Dergin Tokmak has made the online tutorial to help young wheelchair users stay active during lockdown.

World-leading acrobat Dergin Tokmak has put together his unique version of a Joe Wicks workout for wheelchair users.

The eight-minute online tutorial is designed to teach circus and dance moves to young wheelchair users.

The project is a collaboration between Highgate arts centre Jacksons Lane, and Hackney Ark’s HIT Squad, a centre for young people with disabilities.

Inspired by Jacksons Lane’s lockdown circus skills tutorials, Hackney Ark’s physiotherapists asked them to help wheelchair-using young people stay active during lockdown. They turned to circus company Extraordinary Bodies which integrates deaf, disabled and non-disabled circus artists in their work.

Tokmak, whose stage name is Stix, uses crutches and a wheelchair has appeared in the company’s show What Am I Worth as well as touring with Cirque du Soleil.

“We’re thrilled Dergin offered to contribute – he’s amazing!” said Holly Wallis, coordinator of Jacksons Lane’s youth group JL Circus.

Further details at jacksonslane.org.uk

