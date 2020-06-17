Jacksons Lane commissions wheelchair fitness tutorial by top circus performer

Cirque du Soleil acrobat and breakdancer Dergin Tokmak has made the online tutorial to help young wheelchair users stay active during lockdown.

World-leading acrobat Dergin Tokmak has put together his unique version of a Joe Wicks workout for wheelchair users.

The eight-minute online tutorial is designed to teach circus and dance moves to young wheelchair users.

The project is a collaboration between Highgate arts centre Jacksons Lane, and Hackney Ark’s HIT Squad, a centre for young people with disabilities.

Inspired by Jacksons Lane’s lockdown circus skills tutorials, Hackney Ark’s physiotherapists asked them to help wheelchair-using young people stay active during lockdown. They turned to circus company Extraordinary Bodies which integrates deaf, disabled and non-disabled circus artists in their work.

Tokmak, whose stage name is Stix, uses crutches and a wheelchair has appeared in the company’s show What Am I Worth as well as touring with Cirque du Soleil.

“We’re thrilled Dergin offered to contribute – he’s amazing!” said Holly Wallis, coordinator of Jacksons Lane’s youth group JL Circus.

Further details at jacksonslane.org.uk