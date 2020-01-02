Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Review: Black Beauty, Purcell Room South Bank Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:36 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 02 January 2020

Black Beauty at the Purcell Room at South Bank London

Black Beauty at the Purcell Room at South Bank London

Archant

Charm invention and wit abound in this clever framing of Anna Sewell's equine tale and the fate of a pantomime horse called Hamish

Traverse and Redbridge Theatre's delightful canter through Anna Sewell's much-loved equine tale is packed with wit, charm and quirky storytelling to please big and small theatregoers alike.

The rather dark story of a loyal, plucky horse from first faltering footsteps to old age is sketched out in a few snippets of beautiful theatrical invention by a pair of itinerant Irish brothers who are two halves of a pantomime horse.

It's the framing story of 'Equine Illusionists' Andy and Andy McCuddy and their beloved nag Hamish that hogs most of the sugarlumps in a set-up that sees them camped by the side of the M25 in a horsebox awaiting the call for work.

You may also want to watch:

That theatre producers now prefer Daisy the Cow to a bona fide Panto horse in their seasonal shows is just one of the running gags for these 'resting' vaudevillians.

Adept physical comics, Paul Curley and John Currivan recount episodes from the book, Beauty's early years in clover-filled fields are told using wellington boots, a hell for leather night ride to fetch a doctor for his pregnant mistress takes a gallop through the audience and makes genius use of a net curtain.

And his rescue of stablemate Ginger from a burning stall is breathlessly told with canny lighting effects. The grimmer elements of abuse and whippings are glosssed over in favour of a light-hearted rapport between the two Andys which also jetisons some of the book's more interesting qualities.

But long before you get to the final footage of Hamish starring in Spielberg's latest blockbuster, you will be won over.

4/5

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

Horror as ‘sickening’ antisemitic graffiti sprayed in Hampstead including next to synagogue

Antisemitic graffiti on Oddbins. Picture: Ian Cohen

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hampstead antisemitism ‘an affront to all of Camden’ say interfaith chairs as community rallies against hate

Antisemitic graffiti on Oddbins. Picture: Ian Cohen

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

Horror as ‘sickening’ antisemitic graffiti sprayed in Hampstead including next to synagogue

Antisemitic graffiti on Oddbins. Picture: Ian Cohen

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hampstead antisemitism ‘an affront to all of Camden’ say interfaith chairs as community rallies against hate

Antisemitic graffiti on Oddbins. Picture: Ian Cohen

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arteta admits Chambers injury could force Arsenal into more transfer activity

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (centre left) leaves the game after picking up a knee injury during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal’s Sokratis: ‘This was one of the best performances’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta assured over Xhaka future as Arsenal boss praises key man

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in a defensive wall. Picture: John Walton/PA

Vertonghen: Tottenham can cope without Kane

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen battle for the ball

Delight for Arteta as Arsenal buy into his vision in win over Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Mesut Ozil from the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists