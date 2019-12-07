Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

A Christmas Carol, Old Vic

PUBLISHED: 13:13 10 December 2019

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic

Archant

Back for a third year, the Old Vic's magical joyful and socially conscious version of Dickens' indestructible morality tale is worth the candle

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic

'Better than War Horse' declared my delighted 11-year-old after leaving this uplifting and conscience-pricking celebration of, 'scuse the pun, the spirit of Christmas.

It's often said the Victorians invented the festive season as we know it, and surely Dickens' timeless morality tale with its redemptive arc and urgent reminder of those less fortunate than ourselves, embodies that era of philanthropy and abject poverty.

Fast becoming a festive staple at the Old Vic, Matt Warchus' inventive stop-pulling realisation of Jack Thorne's witty, socially consious adaptation offers tears, laughter and joy.

It's a theatrical feast, literally, when the Cratchit's lavish donated dinner comes whizzing down a slide from The Gods.

From the off there's a party atmosphere as the cast hand out satsumas and mince pies and play jigs.

You may also want to watch:

Gorgeous choral arrangements of traditional carols with handbells create a clapalong knees-up merriment, aided by Rob Howell's immersive in the round staging with a central walkway and magical lanterns twinkling overhead.

There's a deliberate gear change as we're pitched into a chilling ghost story unfolding in the bedchamber of Paterson Joseph's charismatic Ebenezer Scrooge.

From Bob Cratchit ensconced in the miser's freezing office, we segue into Scrooge's debt-ridden childhoood as patchwork-clad female ghosts lead us through the precarious beginnings that have created his true blue world view - that those who fail to pull themselves out of penury thoroughly deserve the poor house.

He falls for Fezziwig's daughter Belle, the product of a loving, cheerful household. But his plege to marry her when he's made his money rings hollow. There will never be enough.

Instead of a wheedling cringer, Joseph's physically commanding angry Scrooge is later transformed in a life-affirming redemption scene as he rallies the crowd to the strains of Joy To The World.

The scene where he returns to apologise and wish Belle a happy Christmas is unbearably moving, as are the visions of the Cratchit's poor but happy festivities and Tiny Tim's death.

And if you still have a hard heart by the end, there's a final flurry of snow to Silent Night played on handbells to melt it.

Most Read

Hampstead police chase: Cops use ‘stingers’ in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

They’re on! Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switch on Fortune Green’s Christmas lights

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Johnny Luk: Tory candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn says its time for moderate Conservatives to ‘step up’

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead police chase: Cops use ‘stingers’ in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

They’re on! Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switch on Fortune Green’s Christmas lights

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Johnny Luk: Tory candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn says its time for moderate Conservatives to ‘step up’

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Pepe and Martinelli earn Ljungberg praise after firing Arsenal to West Ham win

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Ljungberg gives update on Arsenal future after first win as interim boss

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg (right) greets West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Ljungberg lauds clinical Arsenal as Gunners end winless run at West Ham

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg celebrates their win after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Spurs coach Hills says it was a ‘massive result’ against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Karen Hills (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Kamal Hussain jailed for 15 years for fatal stabbing of Zahir Visiter in St John’s Wood

Kamal Hussain, 22 (06.05.97) of Sutherland Avenue, Maida Vale was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey on Friday, October 25. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists