Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

London Zoo to open new Animal Adventure Zone

PUBLISHED: 11:17 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 04 July 2019

Meerkats, porcupines and a Coati will all be part of the new Animal Adventure Zone at London Zoo

Meerkats, porcupines and a Coati will all be part of the new Animal Adventure Zone at London Zoo

Archant

Eighteen months after a fire destroyed its Animal Adventure area, ZSL's Fundraising Director James Wren looks ahead to the opening of a new attraction at the Regent's Park landmark, where children can play and get up close to wildlife

Meerkats porcupines and a Coati will all be part of the new Animal Adventure Zone at London ZooMeerkats porcupines and a Coati will all be part of the new Animal Adventure Zone at London Zoo

Summer is here, the school holidays are almost upon us and it's the perfect time to encourage your children to connect with wildlife.

It's vital to introduce children to nature at an early age - with 60 per cent of us now living in urban environments, having a strong connection to wildlife and the environment has never been more important.

At ZSL, it's one of our core tenets and an area where we believe we're making a big impact - the earlier we can develop this understanding and concern for nature in the next generation, the better equipped they will be to look after the world's wildlife as they grow into adults.

This is why ZSL supports youngsters of all ages in learning about wildlife, from pre-school to professor: from the thousands of school groups we welcome every year for interactive, National Curriculum-linked learning experiences, to the unparalleled academic opportunities we provide for our MSc students at ZSL's world-renowned Institute of Zoology.

And at the heart of it all is London Zoo, where children can come every day to be inspired by wildlife.

This month, (July 31) ZSL London Zoo is launching its new Animal Adventure zone with exactly this in mind: a new children's play experience at the heart of the Zoo, where kids will be able to delve into the secret and surprising lives of animals and follow some of nature's most epic journeys - encountering meerkats, porcupines, eagle owls, mongoose, coatis and more along the way.

You may also want to watch:

Capturing little ones' imaginations, child-sized hot air balloons and a replica HMS Beagle (Darwin's famous boat) will 'transport' them to animal kingdoms around the world, connecting youngsters to animals through magical up-close experiences and adventurous play.

Kids will follow in Darwin's daring footsteps - navigating swinging bridges, slides and ladders aboard HMS Beagle in the Zoo's new adventure themed playpark.

Little ones can climb like a coati on the mini climbing wall, or soar like a macaw through the treetop rope course, before hitching an ocean ride with a dolphin on the animal-themed sit-on springers.

A new open-air amphitheatre will give families the chance to hear fascinating daily talks, where zookeepers will reveal how llamas trek across the Andes, and why young meerkats have to set out on their own to find a mate.

Young animal adventurers will be able to spot the Zoo's resident pygmy goats, kune kune pigs, llamas and donkeys as they are regularly walked around Animal Adventure, with plenty of opportunities to meet ZSL's expert keepers and get the inside story on their work.

A watery Splash Zone will keep globetrotters cool in the summer sunshine, while parents relax outside the new café, where they can keep a watchful eye on junior explorers as they play and learn.

It's the perfect time to bring little ones to have fun in the sun in a safe, local environment, while forming a connection to nature that will last a lifetime.

Working together we can all make a difference - to find out how to support ZSL, including the benefits of a ZSL membership, visit zsl.org

Most Read

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

North Middlesex hoping for league and T20 Cup success

Luke Hollman of North Middlesex celebrates taking a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brondesbury look to stay top as they take on Highgate

S Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Seaman wants competition for Gunners number one Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Crouch End keep pace with leaders Brondesbury

Ryan Cunningham of Crouch End (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Lesbian refugee who fled domestic violence in Pakistan pleads: Rescue my son – he’s in danger

Ms Mohammed is being supported by groups the Crossroads Women’s Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists