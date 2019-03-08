Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Vagina Museum, Camden Market

PUBLISHED: 11:23 22 March 2019

Camden Market will host the world's first Vagina Museum founder Florence Schechter and voluneer Jasmine Evans

Camden Market will host the world's first Vagina Museum founder Florence Schechter and voluneer Jasmine Evans

Archant

One of the final taboos could be broken if curators can raise £300,000 to open the world’s first bricks and mortar exhibition space around gynaecological anatomy

Camden Market will host the world's first Vagina Museum founder Florence SchechterCamden Market will host the world's first Vagina Museum founder Florence Schechter

One of the final taboos could be broken if curators can raise £300,000 to open the world’s first permanent vagina museum in Camden market.

An informal agreement has been reached with market owners on a lease for the museum, which could host exhibitons, events and an outreach programme by November.

Founder and Belsize Park resident Florence Schechter says the museum’s messages will include healthy and inclusive sex, lobbying medics to improve services, and supporting the trans and intersex communities.

Once opened it will host talks, panels, workshops, comedy nights, performances and exhibitions around gynaecological anatomy - borrowing items from other collections which have “often relegated objects around vaginas and vulvas to the backs of cupboards because they are deemed too controversial”.

“We need to raise money to pay staff and rent,” she said.

“Camden Market is a good fit because this project is revolutionary. There is a penis museum in Iceland but as yet no bricks and mortar Vagina museum, and there should be one.”

The 27-year-old, who has a background in biochemistry says the project will marry scientific research with the arts, with one idea to show the history and invention of period products, and another to host a vagina art exhibition.

“Health will be a big part of it,” she adds.

“The Vagina is just a body part and we should be able to treat it as such without all this stigma and shame about it - so many women feel embarrassed, or ugly down there, yet this is a body part that we use for such deeply personal things like having sex or babies.”

Schechter believes the #Metoo movement has triggered a “fourth wave of feminism,” and paved the way for projects like the museum.

“Our main goal is to destigmatise vaginas. The time is now, but there are still a lot of people who aren’t ready, if they were it would have been too late.”

The project has earned widespred support, from The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to Camden Council leader Georgia Gould and stars like Sara Pascoe who hailed it as: “replacing shame with art, replacing mystery with inspiration and conversation.”

Gould added that the stigma around vaginias has led to “ignorance, confusion, shame and poor medical care for too many”.

She cited a poll which found almost half of 18-24-year-old women are too embarrassed to talk about sexual health issues.

Schechter has written for podcasts, and TV documentaries mostly around animal sex and says: “It’s very enlightening, From research I discovered that there is a scientific bias against animal vaginas, people much prefer to study animal penises.”

The crowdfunding campaign which went live on March 21, arose because she was turned down by other funders.

“Some big donors and government backed funding bodies won’t back anything sex-related. If I had wanted to open an art museum, it would have been so much easier, but this is an inclusive and intersectional project by the people, for the people so we are going to the people to fund it.”

Donate at crowdfunder.co.uk/vaginamusuem or for more info go to vaginamuseum.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Builder critically injured while working on Crouch End house

The builder is critically injured in hospital after an incident in Elmfield Avenue yesterday. Picture: Sam Volpe

Daughter raises thousands in memory of Hampstead celebrity fitness trainer Nicki Waterman

Alex Thrussell in training for the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner

Most Read

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Builder critically injured while working on Crouch End house

The builder is critically injured in hospital after an incident in Elmfield Avenue yesterday. Picture: Sam Volpe

Daughter raises thousands in memory of Hampstead celebrity fitness trainer Nicki Waterman

Alex Thrussell in training for the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Former Finchley amateur Courtenay ready for pro debut

Shannon Courtenay presented Islington BC youngster Bek Ikromnov with a pair of tickets for her professional debut at the Copper Box on March 23 (pic Reggie Hagland)

Vagina Museum, Camden Market

Camden Market will host the world's first Vagina Museum founder Florence Schechter and voluneer Jasmine Evans

Borough back at Coles Park and ready to claim bragging rights

Haringey Borough's Lionel Stone heads clears against Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hendon hope for more joy against Hartley

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

More success for Highgate Albion

Charlie Mason (left) put in a man of the match performance with his first start in two months, Lee Rosamond (centre) returned to the side with a goal and Craig Gorrie scored his 10th of the season in the 2-0 win (pic: Highgate Albion FC).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists