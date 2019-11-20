Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Azalea Hair and Beauty

PUBLISHED: 15:18 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 20 November 2019

Azalea Hair and Beauty is at 44, Cheverton Road N19

Sarah Lucy has just opened a friendly neighbourhood salon on the Archway/Highgate border.

A friendly neighbourhood salon has just opened on the Archway Highgate border.

Sarah Lucy has been in the industry for 15 years, after starting out at a salon in St John's Wood.

In recent years the mum of one has worked as a travelling stylist and colourist with loyal clients around north London, from Hampstead to her native Enfield.

But when a salon fell vacant on Cheverton Road, she decided to hang up her car keys and take on her first bricks and mortar venture.

She opened the doors of Azalea Hair and Beauty at the start of the month, taking over from a previous hair and treament salon.

And residents living in the network of roads known as the Shakespeares may well be glad to have such an experienced reasonably priced stylist and colourist on their doorstep.

On a sunny autumn morning it was a treat to sit in the chair of this cosy corner shop, and chat to Sarah while she snipped some shape back into my layers.

She is working with a friend, another experienced stylist, while she builds up her business.

This means an ultra personal service with Sarah washing, sweeping and cutting for clients. Luckily she's a great chatter, and enjoys welcoming mums with young children into the salon.

Within an hour she had worked her magic on my tresses, taking weight off where it was needed, while keeping the layers long enough to work with the natural curl.

A cut and blowdry starts from £35, a blow dry is £25, and a keratin treament is £120 but new customers get 20percent off until the end of November.

Azalea Hair and Beauty is at 44, Cheverton Road, N19 book at 02086164330 and can be found on instagram@sarahlucyhair.

