Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Heritage weekend at Lauderdale House

PUBLISHED: 11:57 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 28 January 2020

Jonathan Lovett as Samuel Pepys in Fleas and Cheese picture by Anna Gordon

Jonathan Lovett as Samuel Pepys in Fleas and Cheese picture by Anna Gordon

Anna Gordon

The Highgate arts centre hosts an array of activites celebrating their rich history including a one man show about the Great Fire and plague with all the gory bits

"We're the plague people," says Jonathan Lovett cheerfully.

"We specialise in the Black Death. We have an interactive section where we invite children into the doctor's surgery to see all the ailments, they really go for it with the vomiting and the bubos".

The Crouch End actor brings his hour-long one-man educational tale of grisly disease and conflagration to Lauderdale House for their Heritage Weekend.

In Fleas and Cheese; the Great Plague and Fire Show he plays Alfie, a peasant with a pet rat, and dons a curly wig to play Samuel Pepys.

The diarist famously wrote about witnessing The Great Fire of London and also visited the Highgate mansion in 1666 as a guest of Lord Lauderdale.

"The 1660s were a turbulent time for London and the country," says Lovett, who describes the show as "Monty Python meets Horrible Histories with a bit of Steptoe and Son thrown in."

"Doing the plague and fire in one show means you can double up on the costumes."

He and partner Marianne's company talesofplague.co.uk started five years ago as a guided walk on the Great Plague of 1665 and the 14th century Black Death.

You may also want to watch:

Then a school got in touch to ask if they would come in to help bring the disasters to life.

"We got a show together on all the best gory disases but with a light touch. That period of the 14th century - we do a bit on the peasant's revolt and Richard II - can be quite horrible if you dig into the detail. But the children really respond to the gore.

"When I was at school we had a lot of dictation in history. It was very dry and we never saw actors coming in to bring it to life."

On February 22, Lovett will be reading from Pepys' account of his visit to Lauderdale House, and performs Fleas and Cheese (suitable for ages 5-11) on February 23rd as part of the arts centre's annual heritage weekend.

"It's a great venue especially as Pepys came there in July 1666 and knew Nell Gwynne who is said to have lived there," adds Lovett.

"It's also said that she haunts the house so I hope she comes and enjoys the show."

The weekend includes a host of free activities on 23rd from 11-4pm for families to learn more about the history of the house.

A family trail, quiz, crafts table, dressing up as Victorians Tudors and Stuarts, and playing giant versions of traditional boardgames are on the programme.

On Sat 22 there's a Local Heritage fair from 11.30-4.30pm with talks, music and tours of the house and representatives from local museums, history societies and historic houses on hand to answer questions.

And there's a walk by ecologist Richard Layzell around Waterlow Park where he has an artist's residency. At 5pm Chamber Opera ensemble Insieme perform songs based on the music and poetry of former Highgate residents Liza Lehman and Christina Rossetti.

For more detail go to lauderdalehouse.org.uk

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The Eye As Witness exhibition at South Hampstead Synagogue

Images from The Eye As Witness exhibition at South Hampstead Synagogue a visitor examines an image taken by a Nazi photographer in the Warsaw Ghetoo in Spring 1943

Free Nazanin: ‘No breakthrough’ says Richard after meeting with PM Boris Johnson

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, his daughter Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara, arrive in Downing Street. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The Eye As Witness exhibition at South Hampstead Synagogue

Images from The Eye As Witness exhibition at South Hampstead Synagogue a visitor examines an image taken by a Nazi photographer in the Warsaw Ghetoo in Spring 1943

Free Nazanin: ‘No breakthrough’ says Richard after meeting with PM Boris Johnson

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, his daughter Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara, arrive in Downing Street. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs drawn at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) speaks with fourth official John Brooks

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Heritage weekend at Lauderdale House

Jonathan Lovett as Samuel Pepys in Fleas and Cheese picture by Anna Gordon

Brexhibition of ‘porntraits’ in Shoreditch

An image of David Cameron made from pornographic magazines by Jeyda Heselton as part of the Brexhibition

Show Don’t Tell at The Horse Hospital

A piece by Marc Almond for Show Don't Tell which runs at Bloomsbury's Horse Hospital
Drive 24