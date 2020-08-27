Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Ralph Fiennes and Vanessa Redgrave to read Shakespeare in Freud’s garden

PUBLISHED: 11:48 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 27 August 2020

Ralph Fiennes will take part in a fundraising evening for The Freud Museum.

HUGO GLENDINNING

The acclaimed actors perform live to raise funds for Hampstead’s Freud Museum which has suffered financially during the pandemic

A few lucky ticket-holders have the chance to see Ralph Fiennes and veteran actor Vanessa Redgrave reading passages from Shakespeare in Sigmund Freud’s garden.

Redgrave is hosting two live events to raise funds for Hampstead’s Freud Museum, including an evening with Lord Alf Dubs.

Before lockdown, she was working with curators on an exhibition Code Name Mary: The Extraordinary life of Muriel Gardiner - now postponed until 2021.

And she wanted to help the museum, which recieves no direct funding and suffered “significant financial loss” from closure during the pandemic.

The event on September 13 will see Fiennes and Redgrave reading texts by Freud, Sylvia Pankhurst and Shakespeare alongside fellow actor Daisy Bevan.

Fiennes and Redgrave previously performed together in the Almeida’s acclaimed 2016 production of Richard III.

Freud and his daughter - pioneering child psychoanalyst Anna - moved to the house in Maresfield Gardens in 1938 for the last year of his life.

Like Lord Dubs, they were forced to flee Nazi-occupied Europe because they were Jewish.

On October 4, Lord Dubs will be in conversation with Museum Director Carol Seigel talking about his experiences as a Kindertransport refugee.

Redgrave will also be there, alongside Bevan and actor Paul Hilton for an evening of discussion, performance and readings on the theme of refugees, migration and exile.

Redgrave herself will read from Gardiner’s autobiography, which details her fight against fascism in 1930s Austria, and which was the subject of her 2019 play Vienna 1934-Munich 1938.

Live streamed tickets for Ralph Fiennes and Vanessa Redgrave live at the Freud Museum can be purchased for £25 or £170 for an in person ticket.

For the Lord Dubs event it’s £100 each for an in person ticket or £20 to watch the live stream.

“The Freud Museum has had an extremely difficult few months and it’s so exciting to mark our reopening with these very special fundraising events,” said Seigel.

“The support of Vanessa Redgrave for our work at the museum in preserving Sigmund and Anna Freud’s legacy means a great deal to us.”

Book at www.freud.org.uk

