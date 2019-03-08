World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys

The World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys is on October 5 at The Roundhouse Archant

Highgate film maker Terry Gilliam hosts the Guinness world record bid at The Roundhouse as part of Monty Python's official 50th anniversary celebrations

Highgate film maker Terry Gilliam will host the Guinness world record attempt at The Roundhouse Picture: Mark Hakansson Highgate film maker Terry Gilliam will host the Guinness world record attempt at The Roundhouse Picture: Mark Hakansson

Highgate filmmaker Terry Gilliam is hosting a world record bid for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys.

The event at The Roundhouse is part of the comic troupe's 50th Anniversary celebrations and takes place on October 5, exactly 50 years since Monty Python's Flying Circus was first broadcast on the BBC.

With their welly boots, knotted hankies and shouty speech, the dimwitted Gumbys were a recurring Python character. The £40 ticket price includes a "Gumby kit" of braces, glasses, handkerchief and moustache to wear for the Guinness World record attempt.

Gumbys will quaff a Monty Python beer - specially brewed by Black Sheep Brewery - and take home a high res picture of themselves before heading off to the "unofficial official after-party" at a nearby Camden venue.

Gilliam, who co-directed iconic Python movie The Holy Grail said: "In the last few years Britain has gone from eccentric to utterly ridiculous to the point that Monty Python is considered a National Treasure - it's no wonder someone would have the idea to celebrate our 50th anniversary in some even more ridiculous way.

"The idea came from two Python fans, Greg and Richard, who, after coming to our 2014 show at the O2, realised just how much fervour still exists for dressing up and being silly. They wanted to combine their love for Python with uniting people to do something extremely silly and the idea was born to gather as many people in one place dressed as Gumbys. Guinness World Records accepted their application and when the Python team got wind of the idea we decided to make it an official anniversary event. I'm thrilled to be hosting at such an iconic location, it's all so excitingly pointless. I can't wait to see the crowds gathered - the whole, mad lot of 'em!"

Three of the six Pythons live in north London with Terrys Jones and Gilliam in Highgate and Michael Palin a long term denizen of Gospel Oak.

Anniversary celebrations have so far included a season of Python films at the BFI, a worldwide re-release of The Life of Brian, and the debut of never-before-heard radio specials broadcast on Radio 4.

Tickets for the official Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys world record attempt on October 5 are available at

roundhouse.org.uk/largest-gathering-of-people-dressed-as-gumbys/