Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys

PUBLISHED: 11:45 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 26 September 2019

The World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys is on October 5 at The Roundhouse

The World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys is on October 5 at The Roundhouse

Archant

Highgate film maker Terry Gilliam hosts the Guinness world record bid at The Roundhouse as part of Monty Python's official 50th anniversary celebrations

Highgate film maker Terry Gilliam will host the Guinness world record attempt at The Roundhouse Picture: Mark HakanssonHighgate film maker Terry Gilliam will host the Guinness world record attempt at The Roundhouse Picture: Mark Hakansson

Highgate filmmaker Terry Gilliam is hosting a world record bid for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys.

The event at The Roundhouse is part of the comic troupe's 50th Anniversary celebrations and takes place on October 5, exactly 50 years since Monty Python's Flying Circus was first broadcast on the BBC.

With their welly boots, knotted hankies and shouty speech, the dimwitted Gumbys were a recurring Python character. The £40 ticket price includes a "Gumby kit" of braces, glasses, handkerchief and moustache to wear for the Guinness World record attempt.

Gumbys will quaff a Monty Python beer - specially brewed by Black Sheep Brewery - and take home a high res picture of themselves before heading off to the "unofficial official after-party" at a nearby Camden venue.

Gilliam, who co-directed iconic Python movie The Holy Grail said: "In the last few years Britain has gone from eccentric to utterly ridiculous to the point that Monty Python is considered a National Treasure - it's no wonder someone would have the idea to celebrate our 50th anniversary in some even more ridiculous way.

You may also want to watch:

"The idea came from two Python fans, Greg and Richard, who, after coming to our 2014 show at the O2, realised just how much fervour still exists for dressing up and being silly. They wanted to combine their love for Python with uniting people to do something extremely silly and the idea was born to gather as many people in one place dressed as Gumbys. Guinness World Records accepted their application and when the Python team got wind of the idea we decided to make it an official anniversary event. I'm thrilled to be hosting at such an iconic location, it's all so excitingly pointless. I can't wait to see the crowds gathered - the whole, mad lot of 'em!"

Three of the six Pythons live in north London with Terrys Jones and Gilliam in Highgate and Michael Palin a long term denizen of Gospel Oak.

Anniversary celebrations have so far included a season of Python films at the BFI, a worldwide re-release of The Life of Brian, and the debut of never-before-heard radio specials broadcast on Radio 4.

Tickets for the official Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys world record attempt on October 5 are available at

roundhouse.org.uk/largest-gathering-of-people-dressed-as-gumbys/

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Depression hits hard as husband Richard set for launch of international campaign against ‘state hostage-taking’ at UN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Depression hits hard as husband Richard set for launch of international campaign against ‘state hostage-taking’ at UN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys

The World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys is on October 5 at The Roundhouse

‘You start to ring round, ask who it might be’: Camden community tells of fear after bloody summer

Camden's young people lit candles for friends lost to violent crime. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘My dad’s car is on the cover of Abbey Road’ says Beatles superfan

Beatles lookalike band Fab Four join Beatles fans as they walk across the Abbey Road crossing on the 50th anniversary of the band photographing it for their iconic album cover. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Luciana Berger named as new Lib Dem candidate for Finchley and Golders Green

Luciana Berger speaking to media on Collge Green, Westminster, after the former Labour MP announced she has joined the Liberal Democrats, saying they are
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists