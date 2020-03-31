Keepers help London Zoo’s pygmy goats with social isolation
Archant
London Zoo’s pygmy goats are used to being lavished with affection by visitors to the Regent’s Park attraction.
Every morning since the Zoo closed, they have lined up by the gate waiting patiently to be petted.
Realising that these affectionate animals are missing the public, keepers have been taking it in turns to give the pint-sized herd extra massages throughout the day.
As the Ham&High reported last week, dedicated keepers are sleeping on site to make sure the zoo’s 18,000 residents are fed and happy during the lockdown.
ZSL London has appealed for the public to help them “weather the storm” of enforced closure due to coronovirus by visiting zsl.org/support-our-zoos