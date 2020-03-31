Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Keepers help London Zoo’s pygmy goats with social isolation

PUBLISHED: 09:07 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 31 March 2020

Keepers at London Zoo care for the Pygmy Goats during lockdown. Picture: London Zoo

Keepers at London Zoo care for the Pygmy Goats during lockdown. Picture: London Zoo

Archant

London Zoo’s pygmy goats are used to being lavished with affection by visitors to the Regent’s Park attraction.

Every morning since the Zoo closed, they have lined up by the gate waiting patiently to be petted.

Realising that these affectionate animals are missing the public, keepers have been taking it in turns to give the pint-sized herd extra massages throughout the day.

As the Ham&High reported last week, dedicated keepers are sleeping on site to make sure the zoo’s 18,000 residents are fed and happy during the lockdown.

ZSL London has appealed for the public to help them “weather the storm” of enforced closure due to coronovirus by visiting zsl.org/support-our-zoos

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

British athletes positive about new dates for Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Adam Gemili reacts after placing fourth in the 200m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Coronavirus London live updates: Police guidelines for enforcing lockdown

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) exits an ambulance. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Keepers help London Zoo’s pygmy goats with social isolation

Keepers at London Zoo care for the Pygmy Goats during lockdown. Picture: London Zoo

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs ‘could face crisis talks’

A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United

Coronavirus: Lord’s, Wembley, Tottenham open doors to help

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground
Drive 24