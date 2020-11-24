Golders Green graduate bids to run live streamed feminist events

Ex Channing pupil Chloe Tye has launched a Crowdfunder campaign to found FemThinkDo with fellow graduate Lizzie Merrill programming workshops, panels and speakers

Golders Green resident Chloe Tye has launched a Crowdfunder campaign to stage feminist events and workshops.

FemThinkDo is a joint project between the ex-Channing pupil and Lizzie Merrill who both graduated with a masters in women’s studies from Oxford in July.

Their £1700 target will fund a pilot eight week programme of online speakers and panels - but they hope to expand the project to run live events in future.

Live streamed talks are set to start in January and cover Queer theatre, feminism and science, poetry and mental health, feminist literature, and the effect of the pandemic on women’s rights and gender equality.

The pair see feminist writing as “a call to arms for exciting and important political change, and something that has the power to make a real difference in the world.”

“We could see that there was a gap between mainstream feminist activism and academic feminists,” said Tye. “The two sides can antagonise each other and we would like to help bridge the gap between them.

“On our masters course we learned this amazing feminist theory but it’s often in such technical language it’s inaccessible to the ordinary person. We want to continue discovering the most exciting feminist voices but make it more accessible and relevant.”

The ticketed events will be pitched at a price that’s affordable with concessions and free tickets for the unemployed.

Tye, who grew up in Hampstead Garden Suburb, adds: “Online events are great for accessibility but you do miss out on the personal experience of sharing ideas and we would absolutely love to run events in person when we can.”

Contributors can pledge eight different amounts, ranging from £3 to £100, each with their own rewards from one free admission, to access to a private online community forum of backers.

https://www.femthinkdo.com/

https://www.femthinkdo.com/crowdfund