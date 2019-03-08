Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Review: Face Gym, St John's Wood

PUBLISHED: 16:05 14 October 2019

Face Gym St John's Wood

Face Gym St John's Wood

White Fox Studios Ltd info@whitefoxstudios.co.uk

We hop into the chair to try a new brand of facial that treats a facial as a workout

Face Gym St John's Wood Face Gym St John's Wood

'Work It Don't Fake It' is the sign that greets you as you enter Face Gym in St John's Wood.

As I hopped into a seat, a bit like a reclining barber's chair, another sign reminds customers what it's all about: Clean, Lift, Tone, Repeat.

Don't bother holding out for the whale music and aromatherapy; an hour of lying under warm towels while a nice lady pats your face, this is not.

The Face Gym concept treats facials like a work out.

Tone and tighten the 40 facial muscles under the skin it argues, and you achieve better results. And just like the gym, those results don't happen without hard graft and a little pain. That's not to say that Face Gym ignores the ungents that hydrate and feed the dermal layers.

They are big on paraben-free vitamin-rich products with a proven record in putting back what the peri-menopause, pollution and prosecco have taken out.

(You get a customised serum prescription from their own product range or can buy Pestle and Mortar, Dr Levy, or Royal Fern)

Conceieved by founder Inge Theron as a non-invasive facelift, this purposeful approach; black and red branding, an open studio, upbeat tracks by Beyonce and Madonna on the playlist, is finding favour across the genders and generations in New York and London.

You may also want to watch:

From the off I realised I was in good hands with my trainer. The first half of the Signature Electrical (£85 for 55 mins) was whisper it, quite pampering.

Deep breathing, aromatic cleansers, blissful hot towels, a mini yoga ball, and a rigorous face and neck massage put this tired mum of three into a half stupor.

But just as I was wondering how I was going to stagger home, the second half revived me with the deep-tissue kneading of cheeks chin and forehead, that, well, dug deep. You can see why you're not allowed a work out if you've had recent fillers, botox or a toothache.

A special tool passes electrical currents into your skin like a thousand tiny shocks. It's not exactly pleasant. Then there's a scarifying tool that promotes cell renewal, whipping to encourage blood flow. Then more hot towels and a beautifully cooling stroke all over with a piece of jade.

Afterwards you feel the skin is softer and tighter across the forehead. Although there was some redness there was also a glow of wellbeing.

Like any work out you should do it regularly - every 7-10 days according to my trainer. There are shorter 30-minute work outs which you can fit into a lunch hour, plus Yoga, Party and other specialised programes.

With branches in Notting Hill, Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross and rumours of another in Primrose Hill, we can soon all be working out down at the Face Gym.

Face Gym, St John's Wood is at 41, St John's Wood High Street, NW8.

Further details at facegym.com

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

New £12.5m lifts open at West Hampstead Overground station

Joy with her two children are the first customers to use the new lifts at West Hampstead Overground Station. Picture: John Saynor

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

New £12.5m lifts open at West Hampstead Overground station

Joy with her two children are the first customers to use the new lifts at West Hampstead Overground Station. Picture: John Saynor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens Women too hot for Worcester rivals

Vicky Fleetwood in action for Saracens Women (pic Lara Miller Photography)

Chelsea Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Montemurro disappointed as unbeaten start ended by fellow WSL challengers

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Ex-Arsenal star Wilshere backing Wear it Pink breast cancer awareness campaign

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Arsenal’s Nobbs wins player of month award

Jordan Nobbs during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London

FA Trophy: Teams learn first qualifying round opponents

Michael Dixon nets Barking's winner against Guernsey (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists