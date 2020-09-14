Handmade in Highgate Late Summer Show

Handmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designers Archant

The annual showcase for local artists and designer/makers goes ahead this month at the Highgate Lit and Sci in South Grove with social distancing and extra hygiene

Now in its fourth year, Handmade in Highgate is the annual showcase for local designers and craftspeople.

Re-scheduled from April, the Late Summer Show may be reduced in size, but offers the same chance to meet and buy from designer/makers and artists.

From jewellery to woodwork, glassware, bags, prints, ceramics and fabric, a total of 20 exhibitors will be showing their wares at the HLSI in South Grove from September 25-27.

Distancing and hygiene guidelines will be followed, and queues will be operating to keep visitors safe. Anyone waiting to enter will have the chance to chat with Ray from Rotherview Nurseries.

Entrance is free and Handmade in Highgate is open Friday from 4-8pm, Saturday 10am – 6pm and Sunday 11am – 5pm.

https://hand-made-in-highgate.com/