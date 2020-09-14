Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Handmade in Highgate Late Summer Show

PUBLISHED: 14:22 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 14 September 2020

Handmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designers

Handmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designers

Archant

The annual showcase for local artists and designer/makers goes ahead this month at the Highgate Lit and Sci in South Grove with social distancing and extra hygiene

Handmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designersHandmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designers

Now in its fourth year, Handmade in Highgate is the annual showcase for local designers and craftspeople.

Re-scheduled from April, the Late Summer Show may be reduced in size, but offers the same chance to meet and buy from designer/makers and artists.

You may also want to watch:

From jewellery to woodwork, glassware, bags, prints, ceramics and fabric, a total of 20 exhibitors will be showing their wares at the HLSI in South Grove from September 25-27.

Distancing and hygiene guidelines will be followed, and queues will be operating to keep visitors safe. Anyone waiting to enter will have the chance to chat with Ray from Rotherview Nurseries.

Entrance is free and Handmade in Highgate is open Friday from 4-8pm, Saturday 10am – 6pm and Sunday 11am – 5pm.

https://hand-made-in-highgate.com/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lane Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Camden Council commits to tackling climate change as part of constitution

Camden will set up a citizens’ panel for residents to scrutinise its actions on decarbonisation. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Handmade in Highgate Late Summer Show

Handmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designers

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images