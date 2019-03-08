Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Brunch With The Boys, Fest Camden, Stables Market

PUBLISHED: 13:20 26 March 2019

Tease, taste and tipple at Camden Market’s first all-male burlesque show

The obvious joke about Brunch with the Boys is that it’s a bottomless brunch - with bottoms.

The all-male burlesque show - with tasty buns - is the latest event at FEST Camden cabaret and nightclub in Stables Market.

Hosted by a mischievous drag queen comedienne, the performances are preceded by prosecco and freshly baked bagels with a choice of fillings.

But after the boozing and brunching, your wait is rewarded with a variety of shows between 2pm and 6pm which were greeted by laughter and shrieks of delight.

There’s a lot of teasing, torsos and eventually, naked bums - so it’s more suggestive than explicit.

Audience members sit back to acrobatics, swirling hoops, fire, circus acts and pole dancing, all performed by super buff men.

They also promise audience participation, which, for those who are up for it, involves a lot of chest stroking.

It’s cheesy, yet oh so fun. The acrobatics performed to Mustang Sally are impressive, and the geek stripper, pandering to the role he was obviously born to play, is totally in the spirit of things.

The pain of watching a well toned man try to strip and swallow flames to the sound of Prodigy’s Firestarter, is awkward for all concerned. But the Spanish matador does a great job, with the slow unlacing of his trousers.

It’s largely a hit with the ladies from the burbs, and gay men who are there because they like to appreciate, and I quote: “the masculine form.”

One audience member, fashion writer Nathalie Dembinska from West London said: “I went fully ready for a Magic Mike disaster, and by that I mean the stack of rotting potatoes that is Channing Tatum doing a robot dance; so not sexy. But, as much as it pains me to say this, this is actually really fun!”

The bottomless brunch lasts from 12 to 1pm. They are more than generous with the eggs, bacon, salmon or avocado bagels and all-you-can-drink prosecco, but you have to be on time.

Brunch with the Boys takes place fortnightly on Sundays with the next show on Sunday April 14. Tickets start at £24.99 available at festcamden.com

