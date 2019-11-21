Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Top Ice Rinks in North London

PUBLISHED: 12:49 27 November 2019

Camden Market boasts a 25 metre long rink in the North Yard

Archant

Whether you can pull a double lutz or are a double klutz, it's the time of year to get your skates on and glide down to your nearest seasonal rink for a session of slipping and sliding.

The capital is already bristling with pop up rinks set against spectacular backdrops including Somerset House, Hampton Court and The Natural History Museum. Open until January 5 I can vouch for the Tower of London rink toweroflondonicerink.co.uk in the dry moat at the 900-year-old landmark as a truly special location. Enjoy a hot chocolate afterwards or a boatride up the Thames.

Closer to home there's the small but bijoux rink at JW3 in Finchley Road jw3.org.uk. Open from December 1-Jan 5 you can glide around the 200m2 expanse of ice, taking in the glimmering lights and atmospheric music.

For the less steady you can hire a penguin stabiliser or sit on a banana toboggan. Chill out afterwards with snacks and warm drinks

at JW3's legendary Zest cafe.

At 25 metres, Camden Market boasts north London's longest rink with the cobbled North Yard transformed into the North Pole until January 9. camdenmarket.com

Skate from 9am-9pm beneath antique chandeliers and flickering fairy lights before grabbing some of London's best street food or go Christmas shopping in the market. Seasonal treats include the Triple Ho Vegan Burger from Rudy's Dirty Vegan Diner.

Until December 23 you can also pay a visit to Santa's Christmas Grotto. Nov 23-Dec 23. Run by the Camden Elf Collective, the £15 entry fee gets youngsters a craft workshop and a front row seat to a magical mini show masterminded by the Ministry of Fun.

Don't forget there's also an enormous indoor all-year rink in the iconic surroundings of Victorian Alexandra Palace.

It comes into its own over the festive season, when local performers and skaters stage an annual panto on ice.

This year it's the turn of boy puppet Pinocchio (December 13-16) in a show that features both traditional and pop music and skaters from tots to adults.

If you miss out on the panto, simply book a skating session at the Muswell Hill landmark and combine it with a visit to Santa's Grotto in the North Court (December 5-23) Tickets and information from alexandrapalace.com

