Young designers asked to invent a contraption to help Ally Pally’s wildlife

PUBLISHED: 14:43 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 21 May 2020

Last year's collaboration with Little Inventors saw winning designs turned into models displayed in Alexandra Palace's creativity Pavilion

Archant

Alexandra Palace joins forces with Little Inventors to launch a wildlife challenge for budding young designers.

The park is home to 319 species including 38 that are rare or protected.

The Wildlife challenge asks children up to 16 from across London to let their imaginations run wild and design a new invention to help one of the creatures found in the park.

The deadline for entries is July 31, with winners turned into installations and displayed in the park later this year. Before they start, young inventors will have to research their chosen animal - where they live, what they eat, how they move and what dangers they face.

Entries could be anything from an animal’s dream home to a state-of-the-art feeding station, and should be submitted as drawings using the upload page on the Ally Pally website.

The challenge is the second collaboration between Little Inventors and Alexandra Palace. Last year, children across Haringey, Hackney, Islington, Camden, and Barnet came up with a new invention inspired by the famous adventurers aeronauts and inventors who have been associated with the Palace for 140 years.

Four designs were made into models and displayed in the newly opened Creativity Pavilion in the East Court.

Louise Stewart, chief executive of Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust said: “Creativity and invention is embedded in the history of Ally Pally. We’ve been able to quickly move our creative learning programme online during the pandemic to give young people the opportunity to have a lasting input on the park. We look forward to seeing all the great ideas.”

For more information visit https://allypally.littleinventors.org/

