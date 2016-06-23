Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Roundhouse’s Songwriters Circle goes virtual

PUBLISHED: 12:11 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 28 April 2020

Roundhouse Songwriters circle

Roundhouse Songwriters circle

Archant

Top songwriters Jamie Hartman and Jon Green who co-write with Lewis Capaldi and James Bay perform tracks in their home studios to raise money for the Chalk Farm charity

Some of the world’s most respected songwriters will perform their most famous tracks in their home studios to raise money for The Roundhouse.

The first event takes place on Wednesday (April 29)and brings together Jamie Hartman, who co-wrote Rag n’ Bone Man’s Human and Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait, and Jon Green, who has co-written many of James Bay’s hits such as Us and Pink Lemonade.

They will be joined by special guests in the relaxed, acoustic set for the virtual Songwriter’s Circle.

It will be hosted by Nashville-based Jeff Cohen and London-born singer songwriter Riva Taylor.

The pair have been organising sell-out shows at the Chalk Farm venue featuring top songwriters and are now taking the venture virtual

Taylor said: “The Roundhouse has partnered with us on The Songwriters Circle from the start. Not only is it one of London’s best-loved performance venues but it’s also a foundation and a hub for inspiring and nurturing creative talent. In this challenging time of isolation, it’s more important than ever that we continue to support this young and growing community of creatives.

“We hope that generous donations on the night will go some way towards achieving this and that we can draw together the two elements of the Roundhouse as both a live space and a charity. Viewers will be left feeling inspired as well as uplifted by the fantastic songwriting talent they have watched.”

The virtual Songwriters Circle will run fortnightly to raise money for the Roundhouse which trains and mentors disadvantaged young people in arts and media.

Watch at 8pm via Youtube/Twitch.TV

tiny.cc/onlinesongwriterscircle

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/songwriters-circle

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queens Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

