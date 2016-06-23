Roundhouse’s Songwriters Circle goes virtual

Top songwriters Jamie Hartman and Jon Green who co-write with Lewis Capaldi and James Bay perform tracks in their home studios to raise money for the Chalk Farm charity

Some of the world’s most respected songwriters will perform their most famous tracks in their home studios to raise money for The Roundhouse.

The first event takes place on Wednesday (April 29)and brings together Jamie Hartman, who co-wrote Rag n’ Bone Man’s Human and Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait, and Jon Green, who has co-written many of James Bay’s hits such as Us and Pink Lemonade.

They will be joined by special guests in the relaxed, acoustic set for the virtual Songwriter’s Circle.

It will be hosted by Nashville-based Jeff Cohen and London-born singer songwriter Riva Taylor.

The pair have been organising sell-out shows at the Chalk Farm venue featuring top songwriters and are now taking the venture virtual

Taylor said: “The Roundhouse has partnered with us on The Songwriters Circle from the start. Not only is it one of London’s best-loved performance venues but it’s also a foundation and a hub for inspiring and nurturing creative talent. In this challenging time of isolation, it’s more important than ever that we continue to support this young and growing community of creatives.

“We hope that generous donations on the night will go some way towards achieving this and that we can draw together the two elements of the Roundhouse as both a live space and a charity. Viewers will be left feeling inspired as well as uplifted by the fantastic songwriting talent they have watched.”

The virtual Songwriters Circle will run fortnightly to raise money for the Roundhouse which trains and mentors disadvantaged young people in arts and media.

Watch at 8pm via Youtube/Twitch.TV

tiny.cc/onlinesongwriterscircle

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/songwriters-circle