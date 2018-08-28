Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Choir’s winter concert held in aid of local refugee centre

PUBLISHED: 16:23 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 19 December 2018

Songworks Community Choir in session earlier this year.

Songworks Community Choir in session earlier this year.

Archant

Songworks Community Choir’s winter concert was held at St Mary with St George, Hornsey Parish Church last Wednesday, December 12. Jo Trew was one of those in attendance…

Songworks Community Choir.Songworks Community Choir.

Until it started, you could be forgiven for thinking the Songworks’ Winter Concert was just another local affair, a community choir playing to a proud and forgiving home audience full of Christmas cheer and fairly low expectations. But it was so much more than this.

Songworks Community Choir, directed by Denise Dobson, were raising money for the Islington Centre for Refugees and Migrants. Unlike a lot of organisations which maintain an arms-length, rather patrician attitude to the causes they support, Songworks made the Centre and its people a central part of the whole concert, inviting them to join both the audience and the choir.

The evening began in spectacular style when the candle-carrying choir filed into the darkened St Mary with St George’s Parish Church in Hornsey, surrounding the audience and singing a contemplative, spine-tingling De Noche from Taize. This was followed by an eclectic mix of choral works that spanned Ukrainian folk music, anti-apartheid protest songs and Crowded House tunes.

But, by a wide margin, the standout piece of the evening came in the form of Dobson’s brilliant revisioning of Simon and Garfunkel’s Silent Night/ 7 o’clock News. Featuring Adia and Angele from the Islington Centre, the choir sung and hummed the familiar haunting carol while actor Juliet Stevenson, the Centre’s patron, read a powerful piece drawn from news of the migrant crisis. This segued straight into Thina Simunye, a call-and-response song (“We are together/ we are family”) led by Angele. Her soaring voice and raw emotion drove home the fact that, for many people, the migrant crisis isn’t just a horrifying story on the news, but their own lived experience. It was an intense and very moving performance.

Last week's concert shone a light on the Islington Centre for Refugees and Migrants.Last week's concert shone a light on the Islington Centre for Refugees and Migrants.

The concert ended with two more songs of a less emotionally-wringing nature, and a rather shambolic but very lovely singalong where the entire audience was invited up to join the choir.

It was an incredibly charged and meaningful night that will linger in the minds of audience and choir alike for a long time to come.

For more information on the choir, visit their website here.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt joins carols for jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard Radcliffe and Foriegn Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street 18.12.18.

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists