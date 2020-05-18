Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Royal Free Radio celebrates 50 years on air

PUBLISHED: 10:54 18 May 2020

Royal Free Radio was founded on May 24 1970 in an old store cupboard at Chase Farm Hospital and was originally called Enfield Radio

Royal Free Radio was founded on May 24 1970 in an old store cupboard at Chase Farm Hospital and was originally called Enfield Radio

Archant

It started from a store cupboard at Chase Farm hospital and now broadcasts 24 hours a day to patients at the Royal Free and Chase Farm including song requests to loved ones

A volunteer at Royal Free Radio. Picture: Royal Free RadioA volunteer at Royal Free Radio. Picture: Royal Free Radio

The Royal Free Hospital’s radio station celebrates 50 years on air next week.

When it started on May 24, 1970, The Beatles had just split up, Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water was a new release, and the country was still using pounds shillings and pence.

Originally called Radio Enfield and based at Chase Farm, the station was renamed in 2017 when the hospital became a part of the Royal Free London NHS Trust.

It now broadcasts 24 hours a day to patients at Hampstead’s Royal Free and Chase Farm in Enfield.

You may also want to watch:

Staffed entirely by volunteers, it boasts a mix of music requests, quizzes, news, interviews and patient information.

“We were planning a reunion and a special series of broadcasts to mark the event”, said Station Manager Andy Higgins, “but as a result of Covid-19 we will have to wait until things get back to normal.”

Although still based at Chase Farm Hospital, many of the current programmes are now being broadcast from presenter’s homes - supplemented by an archive of of pre-recorded programmes.

“We are pleased to still be able to play requests for patients via our website,” added Andy, who has been with the station for more than 40 years.

“Since there are visiting restrictions in the hospitals, it’s a way that relatives and friends can keep in touch by requesting a song to let patients know they are thinking of them.”

Howard White, one of seven schoolfriends who founded the station in a converted storeroom - inspired by the likes of Radio Caroline, said: “The Royal Free and Royal Free Charity have been very supportive of the station and we have never been more proud to support the NHS than in recent times with the impact of Covid-19.”

Send a request or find out more at royalfreeradio.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Hampstead antisemitic graffiti: Two arrested on suspicion of ‘racially motivated hate crime’ over daubings in NW3

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. A wall next to South Hampstead synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after unprovoked attack on disabled woman on a bus in Camden

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Hampstead antisemitic graffiti: Two arrested on suspicion of ‘racially motivated hate crime’ over daubings in NW3

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. A wall next to South Hampstead synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after unprovoked attack on disabled woman on a bus in Camden

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Former boss Jol says Tottenham Hotspur is a special club

Tottenham manager Martin Jol watches his team ahead of the Barclays Premier League match at the Reebok Stadium, Bolton (Pic: Clint Hughes/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Knowing your athletes is key says former Arsenal coach

Arsenal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium

‘Kick in the teeth’: Maida Vale-based London Assembly member criticises government’s TfL bailout

Murad Qureshi, from Maida Vale, has called the TfL bailout
Drive 24