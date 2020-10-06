Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man set to play Kenwood next June

PUBLISHED: 08:55 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 06 October 2020

Chart topper Rag 'N' Bone Man is booked to play Kenwood House in Hampstead in June 2021. Picture: from Heritage Live

The chart topper will appear in the grounds of the Hampstead mansion on June 20, 2021 following rescheduled gigs by Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and DJ David Rodigan

Promoters behind the annual Kenwood House Heritage Live concerts are planning to return next June with a weekend line-up including Nile Rodgers and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

Rodgers, who has produced huge names from Bowie to Madonna, will appear with long term collaborators CHIC on June 19 in a gig rescheduled from this year.

Veteran Reggae DJ David Rodigan and The Outlook Orchestra have moved to June 18, 2021 after their original date was cancelled due to Covid-19.

But Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s gig, alongside special guests John Newman, and Will and The People is a fresh booking for the Heathside mansion.

With his distinctive baritone, Rag N Bone Man has both solo hits, a collaboration with Calvin Harris and the triple-platinum album Human under his belt. He is due to play the grounds of Kenwood on June 20 alongside Newman whose hits include Feel The Love, Love Me, and Blame.

Tickets for Rag N Bone Man go on general sale from October 22 at Ticketmaster.co.uk

Music fans can get early bird discounted tickets by registering at heritagelive.net

