Proms at St Jude's festival 2019

Proms at St Judes event 23.06.18. The Echo Ensemble conducted by Noah Max perform a lunchtime concert in St Judes Church. Archant

This month sees the start of the annual music and literary festival in Hampstead Garden Suburb as we look ahead to the highlights

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents of North London are in for a treat as the Proms at St Jude's Music and Literary Festival is back for another season. There's a fantastic programme of daytime and evening concerts, literary talks, guided heritage walks, children's events and stand-up comedy, all taking place around Central Square in the heart of Hampstead Garden Suburb.

The Proms Festival has been going for 27 years and has always attracted top talent. This year is no exception. Hot guitarist Miloš, young pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, the distinguished Jack Liebeck, local violinist Fenella Humphreys, and the great Liza Pulman from Fascinating Aïda are some of the outstanding musicians performing in the evening concerts.

At the Literary Festival weekend on 22-23 June, you can meet and hear award-winning authors talking about their latest publications. Choose from novelists, Hannah Beckerman and Simon Mawer. Political commentators Steve Richards, Vernon Bogdanor and Alan Rusbridger. Cricketer and psychoanalyst Mike Brearley. Restaurateurs Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer from Honey & Co. And Costa-prize winning memoir writer, Bart van Es.

You may also want to watch:

The beauty of Proms is the setting and the atmosphere. You can bring your own picnic and drink along to enjoy before a Prom. Central Square is a lovely lawned space between St Jude's, where the concerts are held, and The Henrietta Barnett School, where the LitFest takes place.

Delicious home-made cakes will be served in the LitFest café. For concert-goers, a licensed refreshment marquee will be serving sandwiches, snacks, Pimm's and a range of other drinks. Wood-fired pizzas will be available before the Liza Pulman Concert and the Late Night Comedy on Saturday 29 June.

Proms is run almost entirely by volunteers and all funds raised go to two great causes - the North London Hospice and Toynbee Hall.

Central Square is only a few minutes' walk from Golders Green tube or a 13, 102 or 460 bus stop. There are limited parking spaces in surrounding streets if you're coming by car. A lot less hassle than a trip to the West End, and more fun too!

The Proms at St Jude's runs June 22-30. Visit promsatstjudes.org.uk for tickets and more information.