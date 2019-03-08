Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
St Jude's Proms raises £60,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:33 01 July 2019

Michael Eleftheriades

East London advice and education charity Toynbee Hall and the North London hospice benefitted from the annual literary and music festival in Hampstead Garden Suburb

Fenella HumphreysFenella Humphreys

The Proms at St Jude's music and literature festival has raised £60,000 this year for Toynbee Hall and the North London Hospice- a boost from £55,000 last year.

Highlights of the nine-day concert series this year included The Fantasia Orchestra, conducted by Tom Fetherstonhaugh and featuring pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

The Julian Blilss Septet delivered the best of Gershwin and there was a rousing Last Night on Sunday with the North London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Suburb local Robert Max.

Mornington Crescent-based virtuoso violinist Fenella Humphreys played Max Richter's Four Seasons Recomposed to critical acclaim.

The Lit fest weekend was also a success, with sell-out audiences for Costa Book of the Year author Bart van Es, Suburb-based economist Vernon Bogdanor and former Guardian Editor Alan Rusbridger and full houses for cricketer turned psychoanalyst Mike Brearley.

Michelle Mubiru, a GCSE student at Mount House School, won this year's Proms Fanfare Competition and heard her work played at the Last Night of the Proms.

Proms spokesman Ron Finlay said Saturday's scorching weather "created a wonderful atmosphere for eating pizza on the Square, listening to Liza Pulman sing Barbra Streisand, and afterwards a feast of late-night stand-up comedy."

