Book your ticket to this year's Proms at St Jude's

PUBLISHED: 13:25 15 April 2019

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason appears at this year's Proms at St Jude's festival

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason appears at this year's Proms at St Jude's festival

Archant

The Hampstead Garden Suburb music and literary festival opens its booking hotline this Friday with a line-up that includes Mozart, Gershwin and a tribute to Streisand

Booking opens this Friday for the annual Proms at St Jude's festival.

This year's stellar line up of concerts and book talks ranges from a Mozart opera to Gerswin and Barbra Streisand - not in person alas, but in the shape of Belsize Park-raised singer Liza Pulman's tribute to the legendary diva.

Running from June 22-30 in Central Square, the festival's highlights also include a concert by pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason who performs with the Fantasia Orchestra.

A weekend of literary talks across June 22-23 June includes appearances by former Guardian editor, Alan Rusbridger; cricketer Mike Brearley; and Costa prize winner, Bart van Es.

There are also free lunchtime concets, events for children and families; late-night stand-up comedy; and nine guided walks around the Hampstead and Golders Green area.

“There's always a wonderful convivial atmosphere at the Festival, aided by the good food and drink,” said Proms spokesman, Ron Finlay.

“And as a charity, our surplus goes to support two great causes – the North London Hospice and Toynbee Hall.”

Buy tickets at promsatstjudes.org.uk.

