Proms at St Jude’s 2019 festival launch

Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24 Archant

A 100 invited guests were treated to a musical recital as details of the Hampstead Garden Suburb summer music and literary festival were announced

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24 Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24

Hampstead Garden Suburb’s summer festival, the Proms at St Jude’s got off to a melodic start when classical guitarist Fabio Fernandes played at the launch party on Sunday.

More than 100 guests at The Henrietta Barnett School were treated to a preview of the music and lit fest which features author talks, concerts, cabaret, stand-up comedy, opera and guided walks.

Founder and Chief Executive Susie Gregson said :“There’s a buzz of sociability, a sense of common purpose and a creative atmosphere to Proms which makes it very special and cohesive in the community. Taking place on the edge of Hampstead Heath, in remarkable historic grade 1 listed buildings, this is a volunteer-run festival for everyone to enjoy the arts and raise money for good causes.

“It’s gratifying that Sir Simon Jenkins, who spoke at our LitFest last year, said: ‘I was most impressed by your whole festival. It is a model of what a London neighbourhood can achieve with local commitment.’

Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24 Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24

“I hope that even more people will come this year to take part in this special experience.”

Highlights of this year’s music festival include Milos, “the hottest guitarist in the world”; Nevill Holt Opera performing Cosi fan Tutte; the Fantasia Orchestra with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; world-renowned vocal group, The King’s Singers; and Fascinating Aida’s Liza Pulman, singing Barbra Streisand.

The LitFest weekend of June 22-23 June will see eight authors talking about their works including political commentator Steve Richards; constitutional expert Vernon Bogdanor; psychoanalyst and former cricketer Mike Brearley; and former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

2018 Costa Prizewinner Bart van Es, will top the bill talking about The Cut Out Girl, his biography of a Jewish girl living in hiding in the Netherlands during World War II.

Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24 Susie Gregson, Fabio Fernandes and richard Clegg attend the launch night of the Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Sunday March 24

“We’ve raised £900,000 for charity over our 26-year history,” said Proms spokesman, Ron Finlay, “and our surplus this year will again go to support two great causes, The North London Hospice and Toynbee Hall.”

Nine guided walks around the Hampstead and Golders Green area, free lunchtime concerts, schools events and an evening of late night stand-up are also on the bill for the festival, which is run by dedicated volunteers and supported by numerous local sponsors and donors including the Ham&High, the Hampstead Garden Suburb Trust and residents’ association.

The Proms run from 22 to 30 June. Public booking opens April 19 at promsatstjudes.org.uk