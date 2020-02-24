Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
The Village People headline poptastic Pride on the Heath celebration

PUBLISHED: 11:08 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 24 February 2020

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will play on Hampstead Heath in June as part of an LGBT Pride event

Archant

The grounds of Kenwood House will echo to hits such as Go West and YMCA as disco legends are joined by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jodie Harsh and Gay Men's Chorus

Iconic 70s outfit The Village People will headline a party on the Heath as a warm up to this year's Pride celebrations.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, DJ Jodie Harsh, the London Gay Men's Chorus and London Gay Big Band are also on the bill for the fantastic LGBTQ celebration on June 18.

More than 40 years after the release of The Village People's anthem YMCA, original lead singer Victor Willis will get the Kenwood crowd waving their arms in the air with disco classics such as Macho Man, Go West and In The Navy.

The event will be a celebratory pre-concert before the big Pride London march on June 27, with donations made to LGBT charities.

Simon Jones, Director of Events at Pride in London, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Party on the Heath, particularly as the event will be making donations to Mind Out and LGBT Foundation. Featuring amazing performers this promises to be one of the best go to events for the summer."

Ellis-Bextor brings a new show Press Play to the grounds of the English Heritage mansion featuring all her back catalogue of hits with videos brought to life on stage by the troupe from LGBTQ club night Sink The Pink.

The London Gay Men's Chorus has grown to be the largest gay choir in Europe and The London Gay Big Band is a sensational 20 piece piece orchestra who will bring their sultry jazz sounds to the Hampstead mansion.

Now in its third year, The Heritage Live Concert Series has previously announced gigs by David Rodigan and the Outlook Orchestra on Friday June 19, Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Saturday June 20, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on Sunday June 21.

Tickets for all events are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

