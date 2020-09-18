Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

UK first as Orchestra takes up residence in Camden comprehensive

PUBLISHED: 15:06 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 18 September 2020

OAE play for students at Acland Burghley

OAE play for students at Acland Burghley

Archant

Innovative Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment will teach music lessons, rehearse and give concerts as they take up a permanent base at Acland Burghley in Tufnell Park

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment takes up permanent base at Acland Burghley SchoolOrchestra of the Age of Enlightenment takes up permanent base at Acland Burghley School

Pupils arriving for the start of term at Acland Burghley were greeted by a new cohort - the Orchestra of the Age of Englightenment.

In a UK first, the inernationally renowned orchestra has moved its HQ to the Tufnell Park Comprehensive.

Not only are they paying a commercial rent for offices and use of the school hall, but they will be conducting workshops and music lessons, performing at assemblies and getting pupils involved in their tours and digital output.

Speaking from his new office, chief executive Crispin Woodhead pivots the screen to show the students at break. “We really are in the heart of the school,” he enthuses, delighted they feel able to wander in and eyeball the new arrivals. “Over there is where we rehearse; we have a library to keep all our scores, so everything in one place.” Helping out with music lessons and teaching instruments is “a given,” says Woodhead of the move which is funded - along with a three-year educational programme - by a £120,000 grant from Sainsbury’s The Linbury Trust.

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment takes up permanent base at Acland Burghley SchoolOrchestra of the Age of Enlightenment takes up permanent base at Acland Burghley School

He’s as excited by the cross-curricular potential of their residency to raise ambition and achievement in all subjects - as witnessed with a similar partnership by Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie in Germany.

And he hopes the next time the OAE flies to New York, they will be joined by pupils who have helped organise, fund and publicise the tour. Headteacher Nicholas John agrees the benefits are not just about equalising access to classical music but to students gaining skills in arts administration and digital recording for the orchestra’s new OAE Player.

Crispin admits the orchestra, formed in 1986, has past form for “tearing up the rulebook” not least in their democratic, player-led governance and the fact they play on period instruments.

You may also want to watch:

Looking for a new base after leaving their berth at Kings Place in Kings Cross they had a 20-year history of working with Camden’s Music service and issued a plea which was spotted by Acland Burghley’s enterprising director of operations, Kat Miller.

“I really felt that we should not go into a conventional office space. We already had a strong relationship with many Camden primary schools through our education programme so it seemed a good place to start.”

Having previously hired out the school to film TV’s Killing Eve, Miller seized the opportunity. On his first tour, Woodhead was impressed by John’s “vision and enthusiasm” and the Grade II listed assembly hall “in the same brutalist style as the Queen Elizabeth Hall and the right size and acoustic for an orchestra.”

During the tour, a young student came up and insisted on reading his story of King Midas.

“The teacher was trying to stop him but he kept going and it was impossible to resist his unspoilt enthusiasm for the story. It felt like a sign, a thunderbolt; we went straight to the headteacher’s office and said we didn’t just want this to be our new home, we wanted to completely transform our education work and the way we engaged with pupils.”

The school itself has staged an impressive turnaround under John’s leadership from ‘requiring improvement’ in 2013 to an Ofsted good rating in 2018.

Now oversubscribed, the Specialist Arts College has a commitment to finding ways the arts can foster creative thinking in sciences.

OAE leader and violinist Margaret Faultless was impressed at how The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie’s residency improved academic performance, mental health and engagement with music. “As classical musicians, it can often feel we exist in a bubble. We’re all looking forward to this new adventure. We are all used to meeting with people from outside the classical music world, but the value of our new project lies in the long-term work we’ll be doing at the school and the relationship that will hopefully develop between the students, their parents and teachers and the orchestra.

“The Bremen Kammerphilharmonie said their experience actually improved them as an orchestra and I think the same will happen to us over the next five years. It will remind us of the reasons we make music.”

The school is raising £1.3m to refurb its assembly hall: aclandburghley.camden.sch.uk/Support-us/Donate---a-theatre-for-all/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate & Finchley boss Knight knows bumping attendances up could be a huge boost

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Arteta ‘had doubts’ Aubameyang would sign new Arsenal deal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates with Granit Xhaka after scoring his side's third goal against Fulham

Tottenham schedule ‘a total joke’ says Jose

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Haringey Borough boss Loizou expecting interesting season with budget cuts

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema nominated for UEFA Champions League forward of the year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.