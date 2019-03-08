Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to play Kenwood House

PUBLISHED: 16:18 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 14 November 2019

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play Kenwood House Heritage Live concerts next summer

Archant

Theh Oasis legend returns to his old north London stomping ground to play the Hampstead mansion's Heritage Live concert series

Noel Gallagher returns to his former north London stomping ground to play an exclusive outdoor gig at Hampstead's Kenwood House.

Back in they heyday of Britpop, the Oasis songwriter and guitarist famously lived in Supernova Heights in Belsize Park.

Next summer, he brings his 11-piece High Flying Birds outfit to Hampstead Heath for a gig that promises hits from more than two successful decades in the rock business.

Since 2011, the Birds have released three well recieved albums featuring singles such as In The Heat of the Moment and AKA...What A Life.

As a founding member of Oasis, Noel sold more than 75 million records worldwide with Definitely Maybe and What's The Story Morning Glory considered two of the greatest albums of the era.

Fans can expect to hear both classicsfrom Oasis' back catalogue and hits from Noel's solo albums and 2019 EPs. Ex Oasis bandmates Gem Archer, Mike Rowe, and Chris Sharrock are part of the entourage for the tour.

Now in its third year, the Heritage Live series has brought big names such as Hacienda Classical and Madness to the grounds of the historic mansion.

Tickets for the Sunday June 21 concert can be bought from

heritagelive.net

