Nick Cave to stream his concert Alone At Alexandra Palace

Nick Cave performing at Alexandra Palace will be live streamed this month picture credit: Joel Ryan Archant

The Australian rocker will perform his back catalogue solo at the piano in the West Hall to a global paying audience

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Cave performing at Alexandra Palace will be live streamed this month picture credit: Joel Ryan Nick Cave performing at Alexandra Palace will be live streamed this month picture credit: Joel Ryan

Rocker Nick Cave is to globally stream a concert recorded in the atmospheric emptiness of Ally Pally’s West Hall.

Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace goes out at 8pm on July 23 with fans paying £16 to tune in.

You may also want to watch:

There are also local timings for Australia and Asia, and North and South America to see the Australian performing solo at the piano in the iconic Muswell Hill venue.

Cave mines his extensive back catalogue, from rare tracks and early work with Grinderman, to the latest Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album Ghosteen.

Award-winning Cinematographer Robbie Ryan, who worked on The Favourite and Marriage Story, has made the most of the unique setting, and the film is streamed as a live experience with no chance to pause or view it later.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have also announced a live Spring/Summer 2021 European tour.

More info at nickcave.com