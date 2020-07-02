Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Nick Cave to stream his concert Alone At Alexandra Palace

PUBLISHED: 14:25 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 02 July 2020

Nick Cave performing at Alexandra Palace will be live streamed this month picture credit: Joel Ryan

Nick Cave performing at Alexandra Palace will be live streamed this month picture credit: Joel Ryan

The Australian rocker will perform his back catalogue solo at the piano in the West Hall to a global paying audience

Nick Cave performing at Alexandra Palace will be live streamed this month picture credit: Joel Ryan

Rocker Nick Cave is to globally stream a concert recorded in the atmospheric emptiness of Ally Pally’s West Hall.

Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace goes out at 8pm on July 23 with fans paying £16 to tune in.

There are also local timings for Australia and Asia, and North and South America to see the Australian performing solo at the piano in the iconic Muswell Hill venue.

Cave mines his extensive back catalogue, from rare tracks and early work with Grinderman, to the latest Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album Ghosteen.

Award-winning Cinematographer Robbie Ryan, who worked on The Favourite and Marriage Story, has made the most of the unique setting, and the film is streamed as a live experience with no chance to pause or view it later.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have also announced a live Spring/Summer 2021 European tour.

More info at nickcave.com

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

