Live classical concerts in Hornsey and Hampstead Garden Suburb

PUBLISHED: 13:37 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 20 July 2020

Noah Max and the Echo Ensemble outside the Royal Albert Hall

Archant

Suburb-based composer Noah Max brings his Echo Ensemble to Central Square and Hornsey based opera singer Mary Bevan is programming concerts at St Mary’s Tower

Hampstead Garden Suburb composer and conductor Noah Max was due to close this year’s Proms at St Jude’s arts festival with his Echo Ensemble.

But the suburb’s annual feast of live music and entertainment was scuppered by the pandemic and became a scaled down online festival.

Max himself programmed a series of virtual ‘Echo Chamber’ concerts throughout April to give audiences and musicians much-needed musical inspiration during lockdown.

Now the former Golders Hill Primary pupil will pick up his baton for a socially distanced live concert outside St Jude’s - courtesy of the Hampstead Garden Suburb Resident’s Association.

Starting at 7pm on Sunday (July 26) Central Square will vibrate to a programme of Purcell, Grieg, Bartók, Vaughan Williams, John Barry and a premiere of Max’s own work.

“Our mission to bring people together through music-making feels more crucial than ever,” says Max, whose father Robert Max is a renowned cellist and conductor.

“That’s why we are thrilled to bring live music back to a live audience safely in our first Covid-Aware event, Echo Outdoors so that everyone can feel connected through music.”

Tickets cost £30 per table with a maximum of six in a bubble and audiences are invited to bring their own refreshments. For tickets email enquiries@hgsra.uk.

Meanwhile professional opera singers Mary Bevan and Will Thomas have organised a series of summer concerts at Hornsey’s St Mary’s Tower to raise funds for Help Musicians UK.

Hornsey-based Bevan explained the ‘Music at the Tower’ series came after “months of no work, cancellations and fear about the future”.

Socially distanced audience members have been encouraged to bring a cushion or blanket and donate to the fundraiser, or chip in to a separate pot to pay the musicians taking part.

Around 65 have been employed so far, including last Saturday’s opera gala which featured favourite arias, duets and trios by Handel, Purcell and Mozart to Puccini, Verdi and Strauss.

“It’s a difficult time for all those in the arts, and it is becoming increasingly clear that live performance has to start small and local in order to survive these times,” adds Bevan, who plans to continue the outdoor concerts “for as long as the weather holds”.

www.gofundme.com/f/musicatthetower

facebook.com/musicatthetower

