Nile Rodgers and Soul II Soul play Kenwood House

The legendary composer and producer is joined by Camden Town collective Soul II Soul for a footstopming night at the Hampstead mansion with a date also announced for Reggae champion David Rodigan

Soul II Soul won't be far from their old Camden Town stomping ground when they take to the stage at Kenwood House with US music legend Nile Rodgers.

The stellar line-up sees Rodgers playing with his band CHIC on June 20 as part of the 2020 Heritage Live concert series.

Not only did Rodgers collaborate with CHIC on game-changing hits such as Le Freak and Good Times, but he went on to work with an array of artists; writing We Are Family for Sister Sledge and producing albums from David Bowie's Let's Dance to Madonna's Like A Virgin.

His phenomenal influence as a pioneering composer, producer and guitarist pioneering has been recognised with multiple Grammy awards and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He has continured to stay at the forefront of the contemporary music scene working the likes of Daft Punk and Sam Smith.

Rodgers will be joined by Soul II Soul the collective that grew out of the soundsystems of 70s and 80s Camden, blending reggae, disco soul and house music to create a very British dance sound.

As much a lifestyle as a musical movement, at one point they had a record shop, clothing line, recording studio and record imprint all based in Camden Town.

Expect a line-up including Hornsey born founder Jazzie B performing hits such as Back To Life and Keep on Movin,' which helped to shift 10 million albums.

Now in its third year, the weekend of concerts in the grounds of the Hampstead mansion includes the previously announced Noel Gallagher and His High Flying Birds on June 21.

Also lined up is Reggae champion DJ and broadcaster David Rodigan and The Outlook Orchestra who play Kenwood on June 19.

They will be supported by Norman Jay, Yolanda Brown and Jamaican stars Freddie McGregor and Horace Andy for a night that mashes up classical instruments with dub and reggae and has already sold out the Royal Festival Hall, Albert Hall and Somerset House.

Bookings for all concerts from ticktemaster.co.uk

Further details at heritagelive.net