Ally Pally Kaleidoscope Festival line-up announced

Alexandra Palace. Saturday 21 July 2018. Picture credit James Berry © James Berry

Groove Armada, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Reginald D Hunter and Irvine Welsh are among the vibrant eccentric performers at the one-day family friendly summer festival

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Groove Armada, Fun Lovin' Criminals and DJ Norman Jay are among the line-up for this summer's Kaleidoscope festival at Alexandra Palace.

The one-day family friendly event features live music, comedy, talks and children's entertainment at the Muswell Hill landmark.

You may also want to watch:

Also on the bill for July 25 is House Gospel Choir, DJ Lauren Laverne, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and comics Reginald D Hunter, Sophie Duker, Ed Gamble and Phil Wang.

According to organisers, a "vibrant eccentric" cast of performers will take over the historic building, with immersive performance company RIFT staging an eerie site specific show in Ally Pally's rarely-seen Victorian basements.

Following on from the successful inaugural event in 2018, they hope to see the crowds jiving along to Groove Armada's live dance show and hits such as I See You Baby and Superstylin,' and rocking along to the Criminals' thunderous set with hits such as Love Unlimited and Scooby Snacks.

Meanwhile the gospel choir - a toe tapping mash up of house and gospel - will get audiences clapping and dancing along. Hip hop karaoke, Barnet based Chicken Shed Theatre and a family area are also promised for the summer spectacular.

Tickets start at £39.50 (plus booking fee) available from kaleidoscope-festival.com.