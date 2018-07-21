Ally Pally Kaleidoscope Festival line-up announced
PUBLISHED: 13:12 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 06 February 2020
© James Berry
Groove Armada, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Reginald D Hunter and Irvine Welsh are among the vibrant eccentric performers at the one-day family friendly summer festival
Groove Armada, Fun Lovin' Criminals and DJ Norman Jay are among the line-up for this summer's Kaleidoscope festival at Alexandra Palace.
The one-day family friendly event features live music, comedy, talks and children's entertainment at the Muswell Hill landmark.
Also on the bill for July 25 is House Gospel Choir, DJ Lauren Laverne, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and comics Reginald D Hunter, Sophie Duker, Ed Gamble and Phil Wang.
According to organisers, a "vibrant eccentric" cast of performers will take over the historic building, with immersive performance company RIFT staging an eerie site specific show in Ally Pally's rarely-seen Victorian basements.
Following on from the successful inaugural event in 2018, they hope to see the crowds jiving along to Groove Armada's live dance show and hits such as I See You Baby and Superstylin,' and rocking along to the Criminals' thunderous set with hits such as Love Unlimited and Scooby Snacks.
Meanwhile the gospel choir - a toe tapping mash up of house and gospel - will get audiences clapping and dancing along. Hip hop karaoke, Barnet based Chicken Shed Theatre and a family area are also promised for the summer spectacular.
Tickets start at £39.50 (plus booking fee) available from kaleidoscope-festival.com.