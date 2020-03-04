Hilary Mantel to give memorial lecture at Proms at St Jude's

Hilary Mantel will give a memorial lecture in memory of David Cohen at the Proms at St Jude's Archant

This year's programme of world class music, lit talks, walks and comedy includes a speech by the Booker Prize winner in memory of Proms patron David Cohen

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wolf Hall author Hilary Mantel is to give a lecture in memory of suburb resident and arts philanthropist David Cohen as part of the Proms at St Jude's Festival.

The Booker Prize winner won the eponymous David Cohen lit prize back in 2013.

The talk is among the highlights of the annual music and literary festival which runs from June 27 to July 5 with nine summer days of walks, talks, comedy and world class performers.

Since the festival was founded in 1993, the volunteer-led charity has raised money for the North London Hospice and Toynbee Hall. This year they hope to top £1m with proceeds from ticket sales.

"Every year over 5,500 people visit us in the Garden Suburb for a festival that celebrates music, culture, community and charity," said Richard Clegg chairman of Proms at St Jude's.

"If you are a past visitor we look forward to seeing you again, if you have never joined us, come and experience the magic of Proms at St Jude's and helps us Make it a Million,"

The line up this year also includes a performance by talented Kanneh-Mason siblings Braima and Konya - following on from previous Proms featuring their brother Sheku and sister Isata.

You may also want to watch:

Royal Wedding performers The Kingdom Choir will raise the roof of St Jude's Church, while The Endellion String Quartet, Aurora Orchestra, an opera evening and Sir Willard White singing ragtime, blues and jazz are also on the programme.

Talks at the Lit Fest include Darina Allen from Ireland's Ballymaloe Cookery School, A.N Wilson on his biography of Dickens, and David Nott on being a war trauma surgeon.

This year's special Proms commission sees Finchley Children's Music Group join renowned vocal outfit Voces8 for a world premiere of The Innocents by Patrick and Andrew Hawes.

It was commissioned to mark 80 years since the sinking of the evacuee ship SS Benares which was torpedoed on its way to Canada in 1940.

A total of 77 children died in the tragedy. Their loss is commemorated in a mural in St Jude's painted by Walter Starmer - as is the bravery of Michael Rennie, son of the Church's then vicar, who died of exhaustion after rescuing several evacuee children.

Booking for this year's festival opens to Gold Friends from April 6 and to the public on April 27 with events taking place at Henrietta Barnett School, the Free Church and St Jude's in Central Square.

promsatstjudes.org.uk