Highgate Choral Society concert

Ronald Corp conducting the Highgate Choral Society. Archant

There's a Spanish flavour to the latest concert this Saturday when counter tenor Magid El-Bushra performs with the choir.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Majid El Bushra Majid El Bushra

There's a distinctly Spanish flavour to the latest Highgate Choral Society concert this Saturday when counter tenor Magid El-Bushra performs with the group.

The choir have just returned from an Andalusian excursion to Seville and Cordoba, and will be singing both Elgar's Sea Pictures and Missa Andalucia; a new work composed by their conductor Ronald Corp OBE.

This new HCS commission, which borrows themes from works by 16th century composers Morales, Cuerrero and Lobo - all born in Seville - was first heard in Cordoba's Cathedral Mosque followed by two churches in Seville earlier this month.

You may also want to watch:

The Spanish theme continues with two outstanding sacred motets for choir and organ - O Vos Omnes by the 20th century Spanish cellist and composer Pablo Casals, and Ecce Sacerdos by the 16th century Spanish composer Victoria.

Born in Khartoum, El-Bushra will sing a range of work at St Michael's Church in Highgate including Spanish lute songs and pieces by Granada and Falla.

Elgar's sea pictures is a song cycle that sets five poems about the sea to music, including one by the composer's wife Alice.

The concert conducted by Ronald Corp starts at 7pm.

For further details go to hcschoir.com