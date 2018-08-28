Heritage Live at Kenwood House: Madness XL with orchestra

Madness who play Kenwood House in June 2019 as part of the Heritage Live series Archant

North London’s Nutty Boys will play a career-spanning set at the Hampstead mansion accompanied by a live orchestra

Last year there was Hacienda Classical, putting lush accompaniments to the hits from the legendary Manchester nightclub.

This year, Kenwood House hosts Madness’ return to their north London stomping ground - joined live on stage by a full orchestra.

The Nutty Boys will play Hampstead Heath as part of the Heritage Live weekender across June 14-16.

“Friends, madheads and country men of North London (and beyond of course)” said lead singer Suggs.

“Come join us for a one night only experience, we will be accompanied by a full orchestra, in our own back yard, our own turf which is Kenwood, it’s only taken us 40 years to come up with that idea!”

Back when he was plain old Graham McPherson, he was a pupil at Quintin Kynaston school in St John’s Wood, while bandmate Mike Barson attended Hampstead School, and Chas Smash hailed from Marylebone.

Initially known as the North London Invaders they fused pop, reggae and punk, but pretended to be a country band to secure a booking at Camden Town’s Dublin Castle in 1979.

After several successful gigs, the landlord gave them a year long residency, during which they made their smash hit debut album One Step Beyond.

Four decades on, the band is still going strong with new material in the works and a career-spanning special orchestrated gig at Kenwood on June 15.

“Forty years at the coal face of modern popular culture. Man and boy. Dedicated to the purveyance of popular music of quality and distinction to the people. Dedicated in our selfless quest to have the nation singing, dancing and making merry through some of the darkest times of the last four decades. There will be feasts, street parties extraordinary concerts of every shape and size up and down the nation,” added Suggs.

Madness accompanied by full orchestra, fireworks, friends and special guests is on Saturday June 15.

Pre-sale Jan 30 at 9.30am. General sale February 1, 9.30am.

