Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

A Night At The Opera with Hampstead Garden Opera

PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 12 October 2020

Hampstead Garden Opera's annual night of music will go ahead this autumn at St Michael's Church Highgate despite the pandemic

Hampstead Garden Opera's annual night of music will go ahead this autumn at St Michael's Church Highgate despite the pandemic

Archant

The group’s annual selection of favourite arias will go ahead at St Michael’s Highgate in a concert that is fully compliant with Covid safety measures

Following the success of Hampstead Garden Opera’s staging of Savitri at Lauderdale House in August, north London’s leading opera group has announced its annual concert will go ahead at St Michael’s in Highgate.

A Night At The Opera with HGO features “a wonderful selection of opera favourites” by Handel, Mozart, Bernstein, Delibes, Rossini, Puccini, and Bizet ending with Verdi’s rollicking Brindisi from La Traviata.

You may also want to watch:

Stars from recent productions; soprano Eleanor Ross, mezzo-soprano Esme Bronwen-Smith, tenor Monwabisi Lindi and baritone Peter Edge ,will perform with concert director Juliane Gallant at the Steinway for what HGO chairman David Conway promises will be “A truly fabulous night out!”

He added that the concert in South Grove on October 24 is fully compliant with the rules and guidance for COVID “which means we have had to restrict the number of seats available, so early booking is recommended.”

“We have great pleasure in ensuring that one of Highgate’s annual musical highlights can once more take the stage, and that we can continue our mission of advancing young singers who will contribute to the future of British opera.”

Tickets £15-£20 Online booking only at hgoconcert.bpt.me/

Further information at www.hgo.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss ‘delighted’ with Foord as they cruise to victory over Brighton

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Arsenal put in five star performance at Brighton

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) scores her side's fifth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenagers from Highgate and Finchley Road charged over Mossy Well knife attack

Muswell Hill Place. Picture: Google

Barnet Council pension scheme shows ‘litany of failures’ by Capita, says East Finchley councillor

Cllr Alison Moore said the pensions report

A Night At The Opera with Hampstead Garden Opera

Hampstead Garden Opera's annual night of music will go ahead this autumn at St Michael's Church Highgate despite the pandemic