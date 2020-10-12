A Night At The Opera with Hampstead Garden Opera

Hampstead Garden Opera's annual night of music will go ahead this autumn at St Michael's Church Highgate despite the pandemic Archant

The group’s annual selection of favourite arias will go ahead at St Michael’s Highgate in a concert that is fully compliant with Covid safety measures

Following the success of Hampstead Garden Opera’s staging of Savitri at Lauderdale House in August, north London’s leading opera group has announced its annual concert will go ahead at St Michael’s in Highgate.

A Night At The Opera with HGO features “a wonderful selection of opera favourites” by Handel, Mozart, Bernstein, Delibes, Rossini, Puccini, and Bizet ending with Verdi’s rollicking Brindisi from La Traviata.

Stars from recent productions; soprano Eleanor Ross, mezzo-soprano Esme Bronwen-Smith, tenor Monwabisi Lindi and baritone Peter Edge ,will perform with concert director Juliane Gallant at the Steinway for what HGO chairman David Conway promises will be “A truly fabulous night out!”

He added that the concert in South Grove on October 24 is fully compliant with the rules and guidance for COVID “which means we have had to restrict the number of seats available, so early booking is recommended.”

“We have great pleasure in ensuring that one of Highgate’s annual musical highlights can once more take the stage, and that we can continue our mission of advancing young singers who will contribute to the future of British opera.”

Tickets £15-£20 Online booking only at hgoconcert.bpt.me/

Further information at www.hgo.org.uk