Funk Rave at The Roundhouse

Female fronted funk rock soul band Winnie & The Rockettes promise a night of dancing, glitter, sequins and 'dirty slap bass'

Female fronted funk rock soul band Winnie & The Rockettes whip up a rave at The Roundhouse this month.

Doors of the Chalk Farm venue open at 7pm on March 26 for a night of 'dancing, glitter, sequins and dirty slap bass'.

Special guest DJ Melle Brown joins the four piece band, whose inspirations range from Prince to Motorhead and Kendrick Lamar.

Having previously played support for the legendary Chaka Khan, Winnie and co promise to peddle their power-soul lead-vocals, groovy guitar rhythms, bass and drums until they get you moving.

The Funk Rave is on March 26 at The Roundhouse.

Tickets £10 from roundhouse.org.uk