Frank Turner and Jess Guise raise £40,000 for the Union Chapel

Frank Turner performs live on stage at the Union Chapel Archant

The Islington-based rocker played a home gig last Thursday as part of his campaign to help independent music venues hit by the pandemic

Frank Turner and his musician wife Jess Guise have helped to raise a phenomenal £40,000 with an online fundraising concert in aid of Union Chapel.

Last Thursday’s home gig by the singer-songwriter - who describes the chapel as “one of my favourite venues” - was part of Turner’s #IndependentVenueLove campaign to support venues hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Overwhelmed by the support, the music venue, which has played host to gigs from Amy Winehouse to Elton John, has extended their crowdfunding goal from £50,000 to £100,000.

The money will fund its operating costs and charitable work during lockdown.

As well as hosting gigs, they run services for the vulnerable, including The Margins Project for the homeless and a chef training programme.

They are soon set to launch digital channel In Union to offer inspiration and support with music, comedy and online classes.

Next month, Laura Marling will perform an online-only show for the Chapel. Donate here www.crowdfunder.co.uk/union-chapel-needs-you