Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Frank Turner and Jess Guise raise £40,000 for the Union Chapel

PUBLISHED: 16:42 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 18 May 2020

Frank Turner performs live on stage at the Union Chapel

Frank Turner performs live on stage at the Union Chapel

Archant

The Islington-based rocker played a home gig last Thursday as part of his campaign to help independent music venues hit by the pandemic

Frank Turner and his musician wife Jess Guise have helped to raise a phenomenal £40,000 with an online fundraising concert in aid of Union Chapel.

Last Thursday’s home gig by the singer-songwriter - who describes the chapel as “one of my favourite venues” - was part of Turner’s #IndependentVenueLove campaign to support venues hit by the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Overwhelmed by the support, the music venue, which has played host to gigs from Amy Winehouse to Elton John, has extended their crowdfunding goal from £50,000 to £100,000.

The money will fund its operating costs and charitable work during lockdown.

As well as hosting gigs, they run services for the vulnerable, including The Margins Project for the homeless and a chef training programme.

They are soon set to launch digital channel In Union to offer inspiration and support with music, comedy and online classes.

Next month, Laura Marling will perform an online-only show for the Chapel. Donate here www.crowdfunder.co.uk/union-chapel-needs-you

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Hampstead antisemitic graffiti: Two arrested on suspicion of ‘racially motivated hate crime’ over daubings in NW3

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. A wall next to South Hampstead synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Police appeal after unprovoked attack on disabled woman on a bus in Camden

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Hampstead antisemitic graffiti: Two arrested on suspicion of ‘racially motivated hate crime’ over daubings in NW3

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. A wall next to South Hampstead synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Police appeal after unprovoked attack on disabled woman on a bus in Camden

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: FA consult WSL clubs about ending season

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema attacks against West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Premier League clubs approve plans to resume training

West Ham United's training ground (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Former boss Jol says Tottenham Hotspur is a special club

Tottenham manager Martin Jol watches his team ahead of the Barclays Premier League match at the Reebok Stadium, Bolton (Pic: Clint Hughes/PA)
Drive 24