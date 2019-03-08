Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Ensemble Luce: The birth of a new Orchestra

PUBLISHED: 15:19 25 October 2019

Thomas Gregory performs with the newly formed Ensemble Luce orchestera. Picture: Supplied.

Whilst others were trying to put the country to rights in Westminster, last Saturday (Oct. 19) saw the birth of a new orchestra in the Pond Street Chapel (United Reformed Church) in Highgate.

Dr Mine Dogantan-Dack is also a key part of this fledgling orchestra, which played in Highgate last weekend. Picture: Supplied.Dr Mine Dogantan-Dack is also a key part of this fledgling orchestra, which played in Highgate last weekend. Picture: Supplied.

Known as Ensemble Luce (from the Italian word for light), it is the brainchild of Mine Dogantan-Dack; local resident, concert pianist with a distinguished international pedigree and Cambridge academic.

The conductor, Derek Holland, is a well-known figure among musicians in north-west London, with many years of experience conducting a wide range of amateur and professional groups including brass bands and popular shows.

We were treated to an exquisite performance of the Mozart Piano concerto No 23 by Mine which was well complemented by a performance of the Boccherini Cello Concerto No 9 by Thomas Gregory.

These were sandwiched between two orchestral items, starting with the well known overture to the Silken Ladder by Rossini and concluding with the ever-popular Symphony No 5 by Schubert.

The group has big plans for the rest of the season. The next date for your diaries is February 8, when Mine will give a performance of the Beethoven Emperor Piano Concerto. Not to be missed!

