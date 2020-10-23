Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
More North London music venues and museums awarded lifeline cash

PUBLISHED: 13:07 23 October 2020

The Freud Museum has gained an £80,000 grant from the Culture Recovery Fund. The Maresfield Gardens museum allows vistors get close to his famous couch.

© Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

A range of arts and culture organisations including Hampstead’s Freud Museum gained grants from the Culture Recovery Fund to help them through the pandemic

North London music venues, museums and theatre companies have once again benefitted from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Hampstead’s Freud Museum, (£80,000) Tufnell Park music venue Aces&Eights (£141,000), King’s Place in King’s Cross (£562,000) The Devonshire Arms (£197,000) and P21 Gallery in Somers Town (£59,000) all successfully applied for the second tranche of grants handed out as a lifeline to the arts.

There was a boost for live music venues as Camden Town venue The Good Mixer (£217,000) and The Columbo Group (£150,000), which runs the Jazz Cafe, The Camden Assembly, The Old Queen’s Head and The Blues Kitchen were awarded grants.

Experimental Experience, a community interest theatre company based in Patshull Road Kentish Town got £58,000, Map Studio cafe and recording studio in Camden Town were awarded £60,000 and The Foundling Museum in Bloomsbury £250,000.

