Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Coldfall Primary pupils and Crouch End Festival Chorus release Christmas CD

PUBLISHED: 07:36 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:36 02 November 2020

Crouch End Festival Chorus Conductor David Temple

Crouch End Festival Chorus Conductor David Temple

© Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Glorious rendition of Benjamin Britten’s Saint Nicolas Cantata and A Ceremony of Carols recorded at Alexandra Palace is a perfect gift for the music lover in your life

Crouch End Festival Chorus during a performance of St Nicolas Cantata back in 2015 Picture by Paul RobinsonCrouch End Festival Chorus during a performance of St Nicolas Cantata back in 2015 Picture by Paul Robinson

Here’s a great hyper local Christmas gift for the music lover in your life.

A new CD of the glorious Crouch End Festival Chorus, with Coldfall Primary School Choir performing Britten’s Saint Nicolas Cantata and A Ceremony of Carols.

Two of Britten’s most popular and accessible pieces, they were recorded before lockdown in the restored Victorian theatre at Alexandra Palace which, as CEFC conductor David Temple says, has a “clear, dynamic and warm” acoustic.

The versatile BBC Symphony Orchestra, tenor Mark le Brocq (the only soloist), several guests and the remarkable voices of the Muswell Hill pupils, have combined to produce a real pick-me-up in what looks set to be a pretty bleak midwinter.

The understated violins which open the cantata are quiet, almost Halloween-spooky, but over the nine movements, we get an evocative account of the chap who inspired our idea of Father Christmas through his habit of secretly giving gifts.

You may also want to watch:

Britten wrote St Nicolas as a community performance piece and, with its energy and joy, this performance remains faithful to his aspiration

The Ceremony of Carols was composed in the midst of World War Two. Britten had come across the English Galaxy of Shorter Poems and selected five medieval texts used here: the rest come from other sources but all are traditional.

The opening Procession is breathtakingly beautiful in its plainchant simplicity contrasting with the jaunty Wolecum Yole and the perky harp playing of Sally Pryce.

My favourite is That Yonge Child, the solo provided by the lovely voice of Caroline Milton.

Not only does the CD showcase one of England’s greatest 20th century composers, but it offers a delightful and perhaps appropriately contemplative alternative to the usual blaring Christmas fare. There is so much passion and love in these performances, underpinned by a clear vision of how the works should sound.

4/5 stars.

Released November 6. Preview tracks and download at www.smarturl.it/CeremonyofCarols

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gareth Bale’s first goal of his second Tottenham spell seals win over Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (centre) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coldfall Primary pupils and Crouch End Festival Chorus release Christmas CD

Crouch End Festival Chorus Conductor David Temple

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punishes Paul Pogba error as Arsenal beat Man Utd

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Shop Local: West Hampstead craft shop sees online sales surge after lockdown lift in creativity

Annie Barker, owner of The Village Haberdashery in Heritage Lane, said her online sales rose dramatically over lockdown. Pictures: The Village Haberdashery/Rachel Juarez-Carr

New national coronavirus lockdown announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA Images