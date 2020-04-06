Early music group The Telling launch online sessions

The Telling Archant

Free live-streamed concerts and workshops to cheer up those in isoalation

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Early Music group The Telling have launched free live-streamed workshops and concerts to brighten up the lives of those in isolation.

Crouch End-based artistic director Clare Norburn launched ‘The Telling in Retreat’ after a series of concert cancellations due to the coronovirus pandemic.

Hosted by the group’s singers and musicians via Zoom, their first two Friday morning sessions combined a singing workshop and performance as singer Ariane Prussner guided participants through a Sephardic song before serenading them with medieval Spanish Cantiga Rosa das Rosas from the group’s Gardens of Delight CD.

The next session is on April 10 at 11am - a mini-concert and mass singalong of the two pieces participants learnt in the first two workshops.

Anyone with an internet connection can join and there’s no need for a webcam or microphone.

You may also want to watch:

Norburn whose group is a resident ensemble of the Stroud Green Festival will join Ariane on April 10 for a concert.

“We’ve been amazed at the response from the first event,” she said.

“Nearly everyone wrote to say how much they enjoyed it and many tell us they are spreading the word to their friends and other community choir members, so we expect a good turnout for the next one. I think singing a timeless, soulful song answers a real need in people at the moment. Not only is it a way to connect with others, but it’s a way of expressing feelings and relieving the stress of self-isolation”.

The Telling has funds for the first four sessions but is launching a crowdfunding appeal to continue the series throughout the lockdown.

Ariane and Clare say: “Anyone can donate: every pound will help to keep the singing going - and everyone’s spirits up.”

Join the next session at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/977793691

thetelling.co.uk