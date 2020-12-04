Tufnell Park singer releases inspiring single for Royal Free charity

A Tufnell Park singer is releasing a charity Christmas single in aid of The Royal Free Charity.

Out next week, Ordinary World is a cover of the 1993 Duran Duran hit by Kitty Coburn and The Creative Collective.

Frustrated by the restrictions imposed by lockdown and the impact it has had on creative performers and crew, the singer songwriter collected professionals from West-End Theatre and film to bring the song to life.

Partly shot on Hampstead Heath, the video is choreographed and directed by Michael O’Donnell a former New York City Ballet dancer who has worked on The Lion King.

It features furloughed West End dancers Fransisco “Chico” Lins and Darcel Osei and tells the story of a young couple whose fledgling relationship is restricted by social distancing as they elbow greet, swap virtual hugs and kiss with masks.

Kitty said the song’s hook line ‘Where is the world that I recognise? Gone away’ had a poignancy in our current world: “I was so moved by the remarkable resonance of the lyrics to today’s new world, and the impact that COVID-19 has had both in putting such pressure on our treasured NHS but also on the creative industry that I felt compelled to bring both together to make a difference,” she said.

“Covering our faces with masks has become our new ordinary. Separated from the people we love, and the ones we work with - we wonder if we will ever go back to the world we once knew. That is true of family, and also of the creative industry where so much uncertainty hangs over live venues and theatre.”

Proceeds will go to the charity which works alongside the three hospitals in the Royal Free London NHS Trust to provide services for people across north London. The trust also carries out life-changing research into diseases like diabetes, pancreatic cancer and haemophilia.

Funds will also go towards providing NHS staff with the psychological and emotional support to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Charity chief executive Jon Spiers said: “A huge thank you to Kitty Coburn and the Creative Collective for this heartfelt and beautiful single in support of the Royal Free Charity. The amazing staff of the NHS have been truly heroic throughout the most challenging of circumstances and we’ve been with them every step of the way. It’s thanks to the generosity and creativity of people like Kitty that we’re able to keep supporting NHS workers and patients. One day soon we will return to a more ordinary world and look back with pride at how we’ve all come together to help our NHS and each other.”

Music-lovers can download the track on the usual channels or stream it on the charity’s YouTube channel, ‘RFC Presents’. www.royalfree.nhs.uk/

Donate to the charity https://royalfreecharity.org/