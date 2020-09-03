Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Jazz Cafe reopens with Afrobeat star Dele Sosimi

PUBLISHED: 13:15 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 03 September 2020

The Jazz Cafe Reopens this month with a series of small scale gigs Picture Siobhan Bradshawn

Siobhan Bradshaw

The Camden Town music venue comes back to life after five months closure with fully seated socially distanced gigs that mirror the original layout of 30 years ago

The Jazz Cafe in Camden Town reopens after lockdown with small scale gigs

The legendary Jazz Cafe reopens after a five month hiatus with a gig by Hackney Afrobeat veteran Dele Sosimi.

Capacity at the well-loved Camden Town venue will be down to 151 when the doors reopen on September 19, with new measures in place for fully seated socially distanced gigs.

Managers point out that the seated layout with restaurant and bar mirrors the original Jazz Cafe of 30 years ago. The venue was badly hit during lockdown with a monthly bill of £31,000 for rent and running costs despite no income.

The Jazz Cafe Reopens this month with a series of seated gigs picture by Siobhan BradshawThe Jazz Cafe Reopens this month with a series of seated gigs picture by Siobhan Bradshaw

Head booker Ruari Frew said: “We’re still a long way off where we need to be, and it will be very difficult to operate financially but we owe it to all the people who make the live industry tick to give this a go. Our world is largely made up of freelancers, many of whom fell through the gaps of any government support. It’s crucial that we get as many people as possible working again in a safe environment. Although it’s not sustainable in the long term, for now it’s exciting to have musicians on stage in front of an audience.”

Operating seven days a week with double shows at weekends, highlights include Sosimi’s album launch Light of The World, the vocal talent of Etta Bond, promising new talents Lola Young and a special fundraiser for Beirut on September 24.

thejazzcafelondon.com

