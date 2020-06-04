Jazz Cafe asks loyal customers to save legendary venue

Managers need £31,000 a month to pay overheads and stave off bancruptcy

Camden Town’s legendary Jazz Cafe - which has hosted performances by Amy Winehouse and Adele - has raised more than £100,000 from loyal fans to keep it afloat during the pandemic.

In what they say is the “biggest challenge in our 30 year history” managers are asking customers to buy anything from a £5 pint to redeem on their next visit to a £1,000 five-year membership in a bid to stave off bancruptcy.

They estimate “a minimum of six months” of further closure before they can re-open.

“The current crisis means we aren’t hopeful of being operational any time soon. Music venues will be one of the last things to return after the virus, and we expect to remain closed for some time, as we head closer and closer to bankruptcy,” they warn.

“We’re not asking for charitable donations. Instead, we’re inviting our community to buy Jazz Café experiences now, to be redeemed when we reopen. This will give us the cash flow we need to survive the next few months.”

Although the fund has already topped £100,000 they say they need £31,000 a month pay rent and overheads and protect jobs in the live music industry who rely on venues like the Jazz Cafe to survive.

“Somewhere on the horizon live music will return, but without your help, The Jazz Cafe may not be a part of it. You’ll be ensuring our musicians, sound engineers, resident DJs, bar staff, chefs and security have jobs to come back to.”

Donate here www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-the-jazz-cafe